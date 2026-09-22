Photos: THE BEAST Trailer Features Samuel L. Jackson, Joel Kinnaman
Directed by Renny Harlin, the action thriller follows a president forced to operate the limousine's classified systems.
A new trailer and poster have been released for THE BEAST, an action thriller directed by Renny Harlin and starring Samuel L. Jackson and Joel Kinnaman.
When a militia of unidentified hostiles coordinates a coup against the U.S., the president is forced to drive the presidential limousine and unlock the full extent of The Beast's highly classified offensive capabilities to save his injured Secret Service agent, reunite with his wife, and save the world.
THE BEAST arrives in theaters October 9.
Film Details
Director: Renny Harlin
Writer: Umair Aleem
Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Joel Kinnaman, Guy Burnet
Genre: Action/Thriller
Language: English
Runtime: 99 minutes
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