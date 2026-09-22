Photos: THE BEAST Trailer Features Samuel L. Jackson, Joel Kinnaman

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A new trailer and poster have been released for THE BEAST, an action thriller directed by Renny Harlin and starring Samuel L. Jackson and Joel Kinnaman.















































When a militia of unidentified hostiles coordinates a coup against the U.S., the president is forced to drive the presidential limousine and unlock the full extent of The Beast's highly classified offensive capabilities to save his injured Secret Service agent, reunite with his wife, and save the world.

THE BEAST arrives in theaters October 9.

Film Details

Director: Renny Harlin

Writer: Umair Aleem

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Joel Kinnaman, Guy Burnet

Genre: Action/Thriller

Language: English

Runtime: 99 minutes

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