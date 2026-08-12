JUST PLAY DEAD Trailer Teams Samuel L. Jackson, Eva Green

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Vertical released the official trailer, poster, and a set of new images for JUST PLAY DEAD, an upcoming thriller starring Samuel L. Jackson and Eva Green. Directed by Martin Campbell, the film follows a wealthy criminal mastermind who fakes his own death to collect a $30 million insurance payout and frame his wife's lover, only to find himself in a deadly game of double-cross when his wife hatches a scheme of her own.

Directed by Martin Campbell (Casino Royale, The Mask of Zorro), the film is set in a twisty, vibrant tropical game of cat-and-mouse.

Wealthy criminal mastermind Jack Wolfe (Jackson) is cornered by the Feds, but you can't arrest a dead man. His plan? Fake his death, claim a $30 million insurance payout with his grieving wife Nora (Green), and frame her surfer lover Chad. But Nora, suffocated by Jack's ruthless control, has her own scheme: kill Jack for real, frame Chad, and keep the fortune for herself. Jack, always a step ahead, sets a deadly trap, turning the unsuspecting lovers against each other.

Film Details

Release Date: In select theaters on August 28; On-demand on September 1

Directed by: Martin Campbell (Cleaner, Casino Royale)

Written by: Dan Gordon (The Hurricane, Murder in the First)

Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Eva Green, Eoin Macken, María Pedraza, Jason Fernández

Produced by: Valentin Dimitrov, Sagiv Diamant, Phil Hunt, Mario Reinach, Moshe Diamant

Executive Produced by: Arianne Fraser, Delphine Perrier, Henry Winterstern, Sean Maurer, Peter Jarowey, Rich Goldberg, Samuel L. Jackson

JUST PLAY DEAD is set for release in select theaters and on demand, with a cast that also includes Eoin Macken, María Pedraza, and Jason Fernández, from a screenplay by Dan Gordon.

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