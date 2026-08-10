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CRIME AND PUNISHMENT IN AMERICA to Premiere on PBS This November

Ken Burns and Sam Pollard executive produce the series, featuring voice performances by Samuel L. Jackson and Laura Linney.

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CRIME AND PUNISHMENT IN AMERICA to Premiere on PBS This November

A four-part documentary series titled CRIME AND PUNISHMENT IN AMERICA is set to air over four consecutive nights on PBS beginning November 16. Directed by Lynn Novick and executive produced by Ken Burns and Sam Pollard, the series traces the history of criminal justice in America from the colonial era to the present day, examining how law, power, race, and class have shaped the American experience across four centuries. The documentary is narrated by Keith David.

The series is the first documentary offering a comprehensive examination of how the intertwined forces of law, power, race, and class have both shaped and reflected the American experience over four centuries.

https://www.pbs.org/video/crime-and-punishment-in-america-extended-trailer/

The series incorporates first-person accounts drawn from letters, memoirs, and testimony, voiced by a cast that includes Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Laura Linney, Hugh Dancy, Bobby Cannavale, David Hyde Pierce, Matthew Rhys, Michael Stuhlbarg, John Proudstar, Corey Stoll, Bill Camp, and BD Wong.

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