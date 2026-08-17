Photos: STILLWATER Season Five to Debut on Apple TV

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Apple TV has released sneak peek clips from the all-new season of 'Stillwater.' Season five of the Peabody and Daytime Emmy Award-winning series is set to debut on Friday, August 21, 2026, with five episodes.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple







Based on the bestselling Scholastic 'Zen' book series by Jon J Muth, 'Stillwater' follows a wise panda who teaches three young siblings about the world and each other. The series centers on siblings Karl (Judah Mackey), Addy (Eva Ariel Binder) and Michael (Tucker Chandler), who encounter everyday challenges - big and small - which sometimes feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater (James Sie), a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater teaches the children the concept of mindfulness, while offering them a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges.

'Stillwater' was produced in collaboration with awareness and intention expert Mallika Chopra, author of 'Buddha and The Rose' and the 'Just Be' series for kids, and CEO of Chopra Global, through Apple TV's changemakers initiative.

Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment produce with Sidonie Dumas; Nicolas Atlan; Terry Kalagian; Iole Lucchese; Caitlin Friedman; Jef Kaminsky; Jun Falkenstein; and Rob Hoegee serving as executive producers. In addition, the series features the voice talents of James Sie, Eva Ariel Binder, Tucker Chandler and Judah Mackey.

The first four seasons of 'Stillwater' are available to stream now on Apple TV.



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

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