STILLWATER Season 5 Trailer to Debut Ahead of Apple TV Return

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Apple TV has released the official trailer for the fifth season of STILLWATER, the animated children's series based on Jon J Muth's bestselling Scholastic Zen book series. The new season, comprising five episodes, is set to arrive on Apple TV on Friday, August 21.

The Peabody and Daytime Emmy Award-winning series returns with five episodes on Friday, August 21, 2026. Based on the bestselling Scholastic 'Zen' book series by Jon J Muth, 'Stillwater' follows a wise panda who teaches three young siblings about the world and each other. The series centers on siblings Karl (Judah Mackey), Addy (Eva Ariel Binder) and Michael (Tucker Chandler), who encounter everyday challenges - big and small - which sometimes feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater (James Sie), a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater teaches the children the concept of mindfulness, while offering them a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges. 'Stillwater' is produced for Apple TV by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment.

The first four seasons of 'Stillwater' are available on Apple TV. Through breathing exercises, mindful moments and simple everyday practices, the series invites families to discover their own Zen through each episode. 'Stillwater' was produced through Apple TV's changemakers initiative in collaboration with awareness and intention expert Mallika Chopra, author of 'Buddha and the Rose' and the 'Just Be' series for kids.

Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment produce with Sidonie Dumas; Nicolas Atlan; Terry Kalagian; Iole Lucchese; Caitlin Friedman; Jef Kaminsky; Jun Falkenstein; and Rob Hoegee serving as executive producers.

The first four seasons of 'Stillwater' are available to stream now on Apple TV.

The slate of recent offerings for kids and families on Apple TV also features 'My Brother the Minotaur,' from Academy Award-nominated animation studio Cartoon Saloon and children's media company Dog Ears; 'Wonder Pets: In the City,' from Emmy Award winner Jennifer Oxley and produced by Nickelodeon Animation; animated adventure trilogy 'WondLa,' based on the New York Times bestselling book series 'The Search for WondLa' by Tony DiTerlizzi; 'Yo Gabba GabbaLand!,' inspired by the Emmy Award-nominated cultural phenomenon 'Yo Gabba Gabba!'; season two of Emmy Award-winning 'Shape Island,' based on the internationally bestselling picture books from Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen; animated fantasy adventure series 'The Sisters Grimm,' based on Michael Buckley's New York Times bestselling book series; the music-driven animated comedy series 'BE@RBRICK' from DreamWorks Animation; 'Goldie,' inspired by Emily Brundige's award-winning 2019 short film of the same name, and many more.

Award-winning all-ages offerings now streaming globally on Apple TV also include the BAFTA Award and Emmy Award-winning live-action animated hybrid special 'The Velveteen Rabbit,' BAFTA Award and Humanitas Prize-winning 'El Deafo,' BAFTA Award-winning 'Lovely Little Farm,' 'Duck & Goose,' 'Get Rolling With Otis,' Spin Master Entertainment's 'Sago Mini Friends,' Emmy Award winning 'Frog and Toad,' based on the Caldecott and Newbery Honor-winning books, Annie Award-nominated 'Not a Box,' GLAAD Media Award-nominated 'Pinecone & Pony,' The Jim Henson Company's Emmy Award-winning 'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,' 'Harriet the Spy' and 'Slumberkins,' Sesame Workshop's 'Helpsters,' Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment's 'Wolfboy and the Everything Factory,' Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero's Emmy Award-nominated 'Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show.' Live-action offerings include 'Me,' an elevated cinematic coming-of-age story from Barry L. Levy, Bonnie Hunt's DGA and WGA Award-nominated 'Amber Brown,' DGA Award-winning 'Best Foot Forward,' 'Surfside Girls,' WGA Award-winning 'Life By Ella,' Sesame Workshop and Sinking Ship's Emmy Award-winning 'Ghostwriter,' Emmy Award and Environmental Media Association Award winning 'Jane' and Scholastic's 'Puppy Place.' 'Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,' the Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times bestselling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers, is also featured.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 850 wins and 3734 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning, history-making comedies 'The Studio' and 'Ted Lasso,' global cultural phenomenon 'Severance,' Apple's most-viewed drama 'Pluribus,' Oscar Best Picture winner 'CODA' and Academy Award-winner 'F1,' the highest-grossing sports feature of all time.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.*

Apple now offers profiles for everyone on Apple TV — a new way for every member of the household to enjoy their own personalized space within the Apple TV app. With Apple TV profiles, it's easier than ever to set up unique profiles for family and friends who don't have an Apple account, manage content ratings for kids, and browse movies and shows tailored just for them. Profiles for everyone are available now with tvOS 26.2 on the Apple TV app and on supported partner living room devices, with additional device support coming soon.

STILLWATER follows siblings Karl, Addy and Michael as they navigate everyday challenges with guidance from their neighbor Stillwater, a panda voiced by James Sie who teaches them mindfulness through storytelling and gentle humor. The series is produced for Apple TV by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment, with the first four seasons currently available to stream.

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