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Photos: P-VALLEY Season 3 Trailer Drops Ahead of Final Season Premiere

Creator Katori Hall directs five episodes as the Chucalissa drama concludes with a new casino reshaping the lives of Uncle Clifford, Lil' Murda, and the residents.

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Photos: P-VALLEY Season 3 Trailer Drops Ahead of Final Season Premiere

STARZ unveiled the electrifying full-length trailer for the bold return of the boundary-breaking drama 'P-Valley,' from creator, executive producer and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall. The third and final season will debut with a double-episode premiere on Friday, December 4, with new episodes available to stream weekly on Fridays only on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. Both episodes are directed by Hall. Hall directs a total of five episodes this season, while co-executive producer Jennifer Arnold directs four.

The trailer offers a deeper look at a new era in Chucalissa, where a new casino brings fresh opportunities and conflicts, while rekindled relationships and complicated family ties reopen old wounds, and the pursuit of money and love fuels new rivalries. When Lil' Murda pursues his music career and steps into his truth with Uncle Clifford, tensions escalate across Chucalissa as loyalties are tested and the threat of violence looms over the lives of those who call it home.

Season two of 'P-Valley' found Chucalissa residents navigating a period of transformation as The Pynk faced an uncertain future. Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan) fought to preserve the beloved strip club's legacy while rekindling her romance with Lil' Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson), who grappled with the demands of his rising career and the realities of embracing his truth. Meanwhile, Mercedes (Brandee Evans) confronted the next chapter of her life as she fought to build a future beyond the pole, while Keyshawn (Shannon Thornton) continued her pursuit of freedom and a better life for herself and her children. At The Pynk, Roulette (Gail Bean) made her mark as she embraced her newfound power.

In season three, when the newly opened Promised Land Casino floods Chucalissa with scrilla, the series' hometown heroes learn that mo' money does indeed bring mo' mayhem. Dreamers, schemers, ballers and shot-callers alike come from far and wide for a dance with chance—but are they willing to put their souls on the line for a legendary bag? Back at The Pynk, Uncle Clifford dreams of expanding her empire while Roulette breaks the club's cardinal rule to build hers. As Lil' Murda's gang ties threaten to clip his wings, a caged Keyshawn fights to break free and take flight. The house might play with weighted dice, but the hustle always wins.

Returning cast members include Nicco Annan ('This is Us') as Uncle Clifford, Brandee Evans ('The Bobby Brown Story') as Mercedes, Shannon Thornton ('Power') as Keyshawn, J. Alphonse Nicholson ('Chicago P.D.') as Lil' Murda, Harriett D. Foy ('Elementary') as Mayor Woodbine, Dan J. Johnson ('Underemployed') as Corbin, Gail Bean ('The Drop: A Snowfall Saga') as Roulette, Psalms Salazar (Girl Lost: A Hollywood Thriller) as Whisper, Morocco Omari ('Empire') as Big L, Dominic DeVore (The Ride) as Duffy, Jordan M. Cox ('The Outsider') as Derrick, Thomas Q. Jones ('Johnson') as Mane, Bertram Williams Jr. as Woddy, Mea Wilkerson as Haiku, and Loretta Devine ('Grey's Anatomy') as Ernestine.

Based on her play 'P**** Valley,' creator Katori Hall ('The Mountaintop,' 'Tina: The Tina Turner Musical') serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jennifer Arnold, Debbie Hayn-Cass, Kemiyondo Coutinho and Ian Olympio serve as co-executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces 'P-Valley' for STARZ.

'P-Valley' is STARZ's best-performing current original series, with season two averaging 11.6M multiplatform viewers across linear, VOD, and streaming. Since its launch in 2020, 'P-Valley' has garnered more than 236M hours watched to-date. Seasons one and two of 'P-Valley' are available to stream now exclusively on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

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