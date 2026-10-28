Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: American Black Film Festival Pop Up Comes to Atlanta with Taye Diggs, Nicco Annan
The festival featured screenings of THE BEST MAN and the P-VALLEY season 3 premiere alongside conversations with filmmakers and cast members.
The American Black Film Festival Pop Up's second annual tour stop in Atlanta brought some of the best programming from the flagship festival to 'The Hollywood of the South.'
The ABFF ATL Pop Up began on Saturday, October 24 with the ABFF Classic Cinema Series screening of the beloved romantic comedy THE BEST MAN followed by a conversation with Taye Diggs, presented by AARP. Diggs reflected on the making of the film, its cultural impact, and why THE BEST MAN continues to resonate with audiences more than two decades later. Continuing the day's momentum, audiences were then invited to an early access screening of the highly anticipated season 3 premiere of STARZ's P-Valley, followed by a talkback with creator/showrunner Katori Hall and star Nicco Annan. A fan-favorite staple of the flagship festival, audiences capped off the first day with an encore of the 2026 HBO Short Film Showcase followed by an in-depth conversation with filmmaker Modupe Thompson and Arsema Thomas.
The second and final day of the ABFF ATL Pop Up, Sunday, October 25, began with a screening of Three Colors: Pan-African, ABFF 2026 Grand Jury Prize winner for Best Narrative Feature, followed by a talkback with cast members Candice Renee, Rafael Castillo, and Furly Mac. The day continued with the Built to Last: Your Money Story, Your Legacy panel presented by Ally Financial. Actress Raven Goodwin explored building wealth on your own terms, creating opportunity for the next generation, and making sure your legacy hits different. Up next was a screening of Otra, winner of the Directing Award at the 2026 American Black Film Festival, followed by a conversation with director Armani Ortiz about the film's ambitious creative vision and the making of this singular cinematic achievement. The packed weekend came to a close with a screening of Funny Feelings, followed by a talkback with director Rhonda Baraka, producer Rod McClure, and cast members Chrystale Wilson and Danielle LaRoach discussing the film's themes and insights, and the team's creative vision.
About the American Black Film Festival (ABFF)
The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) is the premier annual event dedicated to discovering emerging talent and shaping the future of film and television. Founded in 1997 by Jeff Friday, ABFF is one of the entertainment industry's leading gatherings, annually bringing together thousands of filmmakers, artists, executives, brands, and audiences to celebrate storytelling, creativity, and innovation. Through film screenings, premieres, conversations, networking, and cultural experiences, ABFF has become a destination where entertainment, culture, and commerce intersect, fostering meaningful connections and business opportunities while inspiring the next generation of storytellers.
About NICE CROWD
NICE CROWD is a pioneering live events company operating at the intersection of culture, entertainment, and tourism. Founded by Nicole and Jeff Friday, the company produces high-impact festivals, awards shows, and destination experiences in major U.S. cities and global markets. Guided by 'The Power of Gathering,' NICE CROWD believes that when people come together, creativity flourishes, new voices are amplified, and meaningful connections are made. The company's mission is to harness that energy to drive cultural relevance and deliver measurable economic impact for its partners. With expertise in event production, audience engagement, and strategic partnerships, NICE CROWD showcases groundbreaking artists and innovators creating experiences that resonate with audiences while enabling brands and media to shape a more connected, creative world. www.nicecrowd.com
More information about the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) Pop Up Tour: https://www.abffpopup.com/
Photo Credit: Isaiah L. Foster / Nice Crowd
Pictured: Taye Diggs
Pictured L to R: Nicole Friday, Taye Diggs
Pictured L to R: Nicco Annan, Katori Hall
Pictured: Arsema Thomas
Photo Credit: Isaiah L. Foster / Nice Crowd
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