P-VALLEY to Return for Final Season on STARZ
The drama returns with Uncle Clifford, Roulette, and the cast navigating new casino stakes at The Pynk.
STARZ will release the first five minutes from the upcoming season three premiere of the critically acclaimed and award-winning drama 'P-Valley' exclusively to STARZ subscribers at 6:55pm PT / 9:55pm ET today on the STARZ app and on linear leading into an all-new episode of 'S.W.A.T. Exiles.' This will mark the first extended preview for fans ahead of the highly anticipated debut of the third and final season with two new episodes Friday, December 4.
About P-Valley Season Three
When the newly opened Promised Land Casino floods Chucalissa with scrilla, hometown heroes learn that mo' money does indeed bring mo' mayhem. Dreamers, schemers, ballers, and shot-callers alike come from far and wide for a dance with chance - but are they willing to put their souls on the line for a legendary bag? Back at The Pynk, Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan) dreams of expanding her empire while Roulette (Gail Bean) breaks the club's cardinal rule to build hers. As Lil' Murda's (J. Alphonse Nicholson) gang ties threaten to clip his wings, a caged Keyshawn (Shannon Thornton) fights to break free and take flight. The house might play with weighted dice, but the hustle always wins.
Cast
Returning cast includes Nicco Annan ('This is Us') as Uncle Clifford, Brandee Evans ('The Bobby Brown Story') as Mercedes, Shannon Thornton ('Power') as Keyshawn, J. Alphonse Nicholson ('Chicago P.D.') as Lil' Murda, Harriett D. Foy ('Elementary') as Mayor Woodbine, Dan J. Johnson ('Underemployed') as Corbin, Gail Bean ('The Drop: A Snowfall Saga') as Roulette, Psalms Salazar (Girl Lost: A Hollywood Thriller) as Whisper, Morocco Omari ('Empire') as Big L, Dominic DeVore (The Ride) as Duffy, Jordan M. Cox ('The Outsider') as Derrick, Thomas Q. Jones ('Johnson') as Mane, Bertram Williams Jr. as Woddy, Mea Wilkerson as Haiku, and Loretta Devine ('Grey's Anatomy') as Ernestine.
Credits
Based on her play Pussy Valley, creator Katori Hall ('The Mountaintop,' 'Tina: The Tina Turner Musical') serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jennifer Arnold, Debbie Hayn-Cass, Kemiyondo Coutinho, and Ian Olympio serve as co-executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces 'P-Valley' for STARZ.
P-Valley on STARZ
More information on how to watch is available here.
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