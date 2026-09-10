Photos: P-VALLEY to Conclude with Final Season Premiere on STARZ

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

STARZ has confirmed its critically acclaimed and award-winning drama 'P-Valley,' from creator, executive producer, and Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall will premiere its third and final season with two new episodes Friday, December 4. Both episodes are directed by Hall. Subsequent new episodes will be available to stream weekly on Fridays only on the STARZ app, and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. STARZ has released the first teaser trailer featuring a return to The Pynk, the dazzling strip club where owner, Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan) and her chosen framily – including a mix of exotic dancers, crew, and aspiring artists – continue their efforts to survive, thrive, and carve out a future in the Mississippi Delta.













Alongside the season three announcement and teaser release, Creator and Showrunner Katori Hall shared a letter directly to fans:

Dear Pynk Posse,

There comes a moment when every stripper must hang up her heels. Seventeen years into this dance, that time has come. I began writing this story back in 2009, from the kitchen table of my little apartment in Hell's Kitchen, NYC. Inspired by the honest and courageous stories of the 40-plus midnight ballerinas I met during my research, Pussy Valley grew from the page to the stage, before debuting on the screen in 2020 as P-VALLEY.

Adapting my play into three seasons of television over the past decade has been the ride of a lifetime, filled with massive highs and lows that echo the ever-changing TV landscape. Much like The Pynk, this series has survived and thrived in perilous times, buoyed by the love and support of the greatest fanbase on EARF. The rarest honor a showrunner can have in today's industry is to end a series on her own terms. This is why I chose to say goodbye with grace, grit and glitter, lowering the curtain on P-VALLEY at Season 3 with a farewell y'all truly deserve. Together, as a framily, we will celebrate this journey, hopefully having been changed by the experience of being in community together.

I am grateful to the folks at STARZ, past and present, for greenlighting this series and giving a platform to so much amazing Black, queer, and femme talent. STARZ was the one network who said yes to this story—but sometimes one yes is all you need.

P-VALLEY is my rumination on 'The American Dream', a visual novel of 27 chapters that chronicles the lives and times of the majestic and the marginalized—a love letter to those of us in the trenches. I am forever indebted to my amazing writers, cast, and crew who moved mountains to bring this story of the little-strip-club that-could to the world.

Pynk Posse, I think we did y'all proud. This daughter of Memphissippi truly believes this is her finest work. Endings often come with tears, but we all know Uncle Clifford Rule 24.5: 'No cryin' at the Pynk.' This is a moment to celebrate a revolution that got televised, an opus of sound and fury that sparked difficult conversations from Bible study to the Barbershop, from the pole to the pulpit. We never did it for the trophies, we did it for YOU—y'all who stood ten toes down as we tried to fall into the sky. Thank you, Pynk Posse. YOU are why we fly. May this last dance go down in history as our greatest season ever.

Much love,

Auntie Katori

''P-Valley' has been embraced by critics and fans for the same reasons it has been brand-defining for STARZ: because of its courageously bold, powerfully provocative, and deeply inclusive storytelling,' said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ. 'We are endlessly grateful to Katori - and our immensely talented cast and crew - for building the world of Chucalissa and for crafting a cinematic final chapter that is emotionally layered, wildly entertaining and unapologetically boundary-pushing.'

In the highly anticipated nine-episode third season, when the newly-opened Promised Land Casino floods Chucalissa with scrilla, hometown heroes learn that mo' money does indeed bring mo' mayhem. Dreamers, schemers, ballers, and shot-callers alike come from far and wide for a dance with chance - but are they willing to put their souls on the line for a legendary bag? Back at The Pynk, Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan) dreams of expanding her empire while Roulette (Gail Bean) breaks the club's cardinal rule to build hers. As Lil' Murda's (J. Alphonse Nicholson) gang ties threaten to clip his wings, a caged Keyshawn (Shannon Thornton) fights to break free and take flight. The house might play with weighted dice, but the hustle always wins.

Featuring a brand-new single from Lil' Murda, the teaser trailer showcases the long-awaited Promised Land Casino looming large over Chucalissa, signaling a new era of power, prosperity, and mounting threats as the town's residents and the women of The Pynk grapple with the forces threatening to transform their beloved home forever. As the lights go down for last call, the party is far from over at The Pynk in a final chapter filled with vibrant spectacle, fearless journeys, and explosive drama unlike anything on television. Lil' Murda's new single 'Homegrown' featuring FendiDa Rappa will be coming soon to stream on all platforms.

Cast

Returning cast includes Nicco Annan ('This is Us') as Uncle Clifford, Brandee Evans ('The Bobby Brown Story') as Mercedes, Shannon Thornton ('Power') as Keyshawn, J. Alphonse Nicholson ('Chicago P.D.') as Lil' Murda, Harriett D. Foy ('Elementary') as Mayor Woodbine, Dan J. Johnson ('Underemployed') as Corbin, Gail Bean ('The Drop: A Snowfall Saga') as Roulette, Psalms Salazar (Girl Lost: A Hollywood Thriller) as Whisper, Morocco Omari ('Empire') as Big L, Dominic DeVore (The Ride) as Duffy, Jordan M. Cox ('The Outsider') as Derrick, Thomas Q. Jones ('Johnson') as Mane, Bertram Williams Jr. as Woddy, Mea Wilkerson as Haiku, and Loretta Devine ('Grey's Anatomy') as Ernestine.

Based on her play Pussy Valley, creator Katori Hall (The Mountaintop, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jennifer Arnold, Debbie Hayn-Cass, Kemiyondo Coutinho, and Ian Olympio serve as co-executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces 'P-Valley' for STARZ.

'P-Valley' is STARZ's best-performing current original series, with season two averaging 11.6M multiplatform viewers across linear, VOD, and streaming. Since its launch in 2020, 'P-Valley' has garnered more than 236M hours watched to-date. Seasons one and two of 'P-Valley' are available to stream now exclusively on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...