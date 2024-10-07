Photos: Octavia Spencer, Laura Dern, & More Attend Hello Sunshine's Second Annual Shine Away

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media, proudly kicked off its second annual Shine Away event, an experiential franchise connected by AT&T, on Saturday, October 5 at the state-of-the-art, female-founded, nya studios in Los Angeles.

Following a hilarious stand up set from comedian and actress Heather McMahan, Hello Sunshine founder Reese Witherspoon kicked off the day by welcoming guests to the second annual experience. She also paid special tribute to Reese’s Book Club’s 100th book pick author Margaret Renkl and the entire RBC author community before sitting down for an empowering panel discussion with Octavia Spencer and Laura Dern moderated by AT&T Chief Marketing & Growth Officer, Kellyn Kenny about how they defied expectations and built a network that fueled their journey to success. Witherspoon then joined business leader and fellow female CEO and founder, Sara Blakely, for an enlightening fireside chat on entrepreneurship.

“When I started Hello Sunshine, I dreamed of connecting people - women, and people who celebrate them through storytelling. I wanted to shine a spotlight on the female experience, and I wanted us to all really be on the same team, to energize each other, to inspire each other, to connect with each other, to support one another and share our knowledge so we can all succeed together,” said Witherspoon. “The world feels incredibly fragile right now. It’s up to us to look out for each other and have one another’s backs, to support all women’s rights, and to chart a path toward a better future for ourselves, and for future generations.”

Founded by Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine puts women at the center of every story it creates, celebrates and discovers. Hello Sunshine is a multichannel media company- shining a light on where women are now and helping them chart a new path forward. Hello Sunshine is also home to Reese’s Book Club, The Home Edit and Fair Play. These brands are fast growing in reach and influence with communities that are propelled by meaningful connections, commerce experiences, and sophisticated content and media ecosystems.

Take a look at pictures from the weekend below! Photo Credit: Presley Ann/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hello Sunshine.

