Photos: Murray's Halloween Madhouse to Open at 789 Backstage Lounge

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Celebrity magician Murray Sawchuck is bringing 'Murray's Halloween Madhouse' to the 789 Backstage Lounge in Las Vegas this October, with a rotating cast of local performers including Dani Elizabeth, Bazoo the Kloun, Saint Antique and Maria SnakeBabe.

Murray's Halloween Madhouse is a 70-minute Halloween variety show hosted by SawChuck at the intimate 789 Backstage Lounge. The rotating lineup includes Dani Elizabeth performing her sultry 'Sleight of Mouth,' Bazoo the Kloun as the sideshow clown, Saint Antique as Femme Fatale and Maria SnakeBabe as House Madam Tran Chula, along with magic, comedy, sideshow, circus-style acts and surprises.

'I'm really excited about this edition of Murray's Madhouse,' said SawChuck. 'I love Halloween, and this show embodies everything about the holiday and the magic it brings! Come out and see the freaks and geeks. Dare to be amazed?'

Tucked away from the action, 789 Backstage Lounge offers an intimate setting for Murray's Halloween Madhouse, bringing audiences up close to an unpredictable mix of magic, comedy, sideshow and circus-style entertainment every Thursday throughout October.

Event Details

When: Thurs., Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2026 at 8 p.m.

Where: 789 Backstage Lounge; 3131 Ponderosa Way Las Vegas, NV 89118.

General admission tickets are $36.66. The $99.69 VIP Experience includes VIP admission, a meet & greet, optional transportation, two drinks and VIP seating. Tickets and additional information are available at 789Backstage.com. The venue is 21+.

About 789 Backstage Lounge

789 Backstage is an intimate private event and entertainment space in Las Vegas designed for celebrations, exclusive gatherings and select live experiences. Moody, refined and deliberately different from a traditional Las Vegas event venue, the space offers a distinctive atmosphere with the privacy and flexibility to make each experience its own. 789 Backstage is available for private celebrations, corporate gatherings, brand activations, industry events, after-parties and exclusive venue bookings, with select nights featuring special programming and limited-run live experiences.

Find 789 Backstage on the web.

















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