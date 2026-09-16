Photos: LITTERMATES Teaser Trailer to Debut at Fantastic Fest

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

A new teaser trailer for LITTERMATES, an absurdist horror feature, will screen this week at Fantastic Fest. LITTERMATES is a Drafthouse Exclusive Release and will be released in theaters on November 6, 2026.













The film marks the feature film directorial debut for filmmakers Scott Tinkham and Michael Woloson, and stars Joey Bader, Oliver Woolf and Kaylee McGregor.

Set against the backdrop of a mysterious war, LITTERMATES follows two disoriented survivors who take refuge at an isolated cottage in the English countryside. After Liam (Joey Bader) and Mel (Kaylee McGregor) arrive bloodied, speechless, and unable to fully understand what has happened to them, they are taken in by Chester (Oliver Woolf), an enigmatic caretaker who bathes, feeds, and teaches them how to speak again.

As sirens, smoke, and distant threats press closer, Liam and Mel go about their days relearning the simplest tasks inside Chester's carefully controlled world, while earning 'nifties' for good behavior that can be traded for small comforts like karaoke, hot tub time, dance parties, and favorite meals. However, unlike Liam, Mel is far less willing to accept the boundaries of the cottage, growing increasingly drawn to the woods, the locked gate, and the larger world Chester insists is too dangerous to enter.

When Mel's curiosity pushes past Chester's rules, the fragile order of the cottage is tested; exposing the fear, loyalty, and unanswered questions holding their makeshift family together.

Fantastic Fest 2026

LITTERMATES (Drafthouse Exclusives)

Feature Film (USA)

(2026, 88 mins)

(Absurdist Horror)

Written And Directed by: Scott Tinkham and Michael Woloson

Executive Producer: Haley Nicole Johnson, Joey Bader, Al Baker, Jake Kuhn and Noah Stratton-Twine

Producers: Oliver Woolf, Michael Woloson, Scott Tinkham, Kaylee McGregor.

Starring: Joey Bader, Oliver Woolf and Kaylee McGregor.

Fantastic Fest 2026 Official Screening

Sunday, September 20, 2:00PM

Location: Alamo Drafthouse Lamar (Theater 9)

Address: 1120 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

Scott Tinkham is a writer and director from Minnesota. His work lives at the intersection of dark comedy and emotional sincerity, often exploring characters who are spiraling and searching for meaning in the strangest of places. His short film 24 Hours After Reading Tuesdays with Morrie had its world premiere at SXSW in 2025. He recently wrapped production on his latest film, 'Two Schizos Take a Walk,' and is in development on his next feature, 'Good Life,' both under Haley Nicole Johnson's Under The Shell banner.

Michael Woloson is a writer, director, cinematographer, and producer from Las Vegas, based in Los Angeles. His work combines precise visual storytelling with intimate, character-driven narratives, often exploring the complexity of memory and time. A SXSW alum, he served as cinematographer and producer on Scott Tinkham's '24 Hours After Reading Tuesdays with Morrie,' which premiered at SXSW in 2025. His latest directorial work, 'Broken Branches,' was produced under Haley Nicole Johnson's Under The Shell banner, and is set to begin its festival run in 2027. He will serve as a producer on Tinkham's upcoming feature 'Good Life,' also under Under The Shell.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 08 Hrs 13 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link