Photos: LEARNING TO FLY Documentary Now Streaming on Amazon Prime

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LEARNING TO FLY, a documentary film by Max Lowe, is now streaming globally on Amazon Prime.

Under a full moon over the Alps, a headlamp bobs through the dark for the eighteenth hour. This is ultra running: 100 miles of mountain terrain, run through the night, chasing something just past the edge of what seems humanly possible.

LEARNING TO FLY follows Aisha McAdams - a photographer, and once a competitive runner herself - as she embeds with the sport's biggest names, including Jim Walmsley and Eszter Csillag, at the legendary Western States Endurance Run and the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc. Her lens captures the 2 a.m. camaraderie, heartbreaking losses, and euphoric finishes.

But the closer Aisha gets to these athletes, the closer she gets to the runner she left behind, and the reasons she walked away from a sport that once gave her everything. Watching this community chase the impossible, Aisha is forced to ask whether she still has it in her to fly.

Credits

DIRECTED BY: Max Lowe

PRODUCED BY: Evan Hayes, Katy Chevigny, and Ayesha Rokadia

EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY: Max Lowe, Justin Barocas, Benjamin Grayson, Kevin Joseph, Andy Mininger, Chad Moore, Erika Gabrielli, Robin Green, and Stefano Caroti

RUN TIME: 102 minutes



NOW STREAMING GLOBALLY ON AMAZON PRIME WATCH HERE DOWNLOAD THE PRESS MATERIALS HERE WATCH TRAILER HERE









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