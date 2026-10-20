Photos: JustWatch TV Free Streaming Service Launches Across Multiple Markets

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JustWatch TV officially launched today in the US and nine other markets, following its September announcement.

The new streaming service brings curated, free movies and TV shows, a TVOD rental store and an ad-free subscription tier directly to the JustWatch app, website and TV apps.

From today, viewers can stream Aftersun (2022), Sing Sing (2024) and Captain Fantastic (2016) for free, plus hundreds more titles. Launch partners include Paramount, Bleecker Street, Cineverse and many others, with more joining in the coming months.

Those interested can try the service at justwatch.com/us/justwatch-tv.

JustWatch TV launches today in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, Australia and New Zealand, with France to follow later this month.













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