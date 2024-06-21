Photos: Inside the Premiere of DRAG RACE MEXICO Season 2 With Mirage, Kerri Colby, Scarlet Bobo & More

Drag Race Mexico Season 2 premiered June 20th.
World of Wonder hosted the premiere of “Drag Race Mexico” Season 2 at the World of Wonder Theater in Los Angeles, California on June 20, 2024.
The event was attended by beloved drag queens Kerri Colby, Crystal Methyd, Scarlet Envy, April Carrión, Scarlett Bobo, and more. In addition to a star-studded red carpet, the event also featured a special performance by Mirage, an advanced screening of the premiere episode, and a reception with themed bites and House Of Love cocktails and mocktails.
“Drag Race Mexico” S2 premiered June 20th, with new episodes dropping weekly exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US and globally.
Take a look at photos from the event below!
Photo Credit: Jasten King/World of Wonder
Kerri Colby
Abigail Beverly Hillz
Scarlet Envy
Scarlett BoBo
Nomi B. Low
Natasha Hundreds
Aura Mayari
Crystal Methyd and Scarlet Envy
Crystal Methyd
April Carrión
Mirage
