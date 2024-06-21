Photos: Inside the Premiere of DRAG RACE MEXICO Season 2 With Mirage, Kerri Colby, Scarlet Bobo & More

Drag Race Mexico Season 2 premiered June 20th.

By: Jun. 21, 2024
World of Wonder hosted the premiere of “Drag Race Mexico” Season 2 at the World of Wonder Theater in Los Angeles, California on June 20, 2024. 

The event was attended by beloved drag queens Kerri Colby, Crystal Methyd, Scarlet Envy, April Carrión, Scarlett Bobo, and more. In addition to a star-studded red carpet, the event also featured a special performance by Mirage, an advanced screening of the premiere episode, and a reception with themed bites and House Of Love cocktails and mocktails. 

“Drag Race Mexico” S2 premiered June 20th, with new episodes dropping weekly exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US and globally.

Take a look at photos from the event below!

Photo Credit: Jasten King/World of Wonder

Kerri Colby

Abigail Beverly Hillz

Scarlet Envy

Scarlett BoBo

Nomi B. Low

Natasha Hundreds

Scarlett BoBo

Aura Mayari

Crystal Methyd and Scarlet Envy

Scarlet Envy

Crystal Methyd

April Carrión

Brandon Lim

Mirage



