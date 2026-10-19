Photos: INTERSTELLAR LIVE to Come to Manchester's Co-op Live

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Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning sci-fi epic Interstellar will be presented live in concert on the big screen at Co-op Live, Manchester, on Sunday 9 May 2027, accompanied by a live performance of Hans Zimmer's Academy Award and BAFTA-nominated score. The announcement follows demand for the previously announced Interstellar Live at The O2, London, on Sunday 23 May 2027.

For two performances only at Co-op Live (matinee and evening), Interstellar Live will bring together Manchester Camerata, conductor Martin Gellner, as well as Roger Sayer, the organist personally selected by Zimmer to perform the original Interstellar soundtrack, for an arena-scale presentation of the film and score.

With Nolan's complete film unfolding on the big screen, Zimmer's score will be performed live in synchronisation by Manchester Camerata, bringing the score's orchestral crescendos, rhythms and textures to an arena scale.

At the heart of the performance will be organist Roger Sayer, whose connection to Interstellar goes back to the creation of the original soundtrack. Sayer was hand-picked by Zimmer to record the organ elements of the score, giving audiences at Co-op Live the opportunity to hear one of the musicians behind the original recording perform the music live.

That music will be led in Manchester by Martin Gellner, who has conducted and served as music supervisor on the symphonic tour The World of Hans Zimmer. He will conduct Manchester Camerata, whose work ranges from touring international concert halls to performing live with the Pet Shop Boys on MTV to over 300 million people worldwide.

The score for Interstellar has taken on a life beyond the film, becoming one of the most recognisable and celebrated pieces of contemporary film music. Interstellar was named one of the top ten movies of 2014 and received five Academy Award nominations including Best Visual Effects, Best Production Design, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing and Best Original Score.

With time on Earth coming to an end, a team of explorers undertakes the most important mission in human history: traveling beyond the galaxy to discover whether mankind has a future among the stars.

Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey stars as ex-pilot-turned-farmer Cooper, who must leave his family and a foundering Earth behind to lead an expedition traveling beyond the galaxy. The film also stars Anne Hathaway, Sir Michael Caine, Jessica Chastain and Casey Affleck.

The event arrives amid a year for Christopher Nolan that has included the global phenomenon of The Odyssey. More than a decade after its original release, Interstellar remains one of the films most closely associated with Nolan's ambitious approach to big-screen cinema.

Event Details

Manchester – Co-op Live

Sunday 9 May 2027

Matinee – Doors 12.30pm

Evening – Doors 6.00pm

Manchester Camerata – 65 players

Conductor – Martin Gellner

Organ Soloist – Roger Sayer

O2 Priority Pre-Sale: 10.00am BST, Wednesday 21 October 2026

Ticket Agent / Venue Pre-Sale: 10.00am BST, Thursday 22 October 2026

Public On Sale: 10.00am BST, Friday 23 October 2026

Tickets available via myticket.co.uk/artists/interstellar-live

Interstellar Live at The O2, London, will take place on Sunday 23 May 2027, with matinee and evening performances featuring the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra (65 players), conductor Matt Dunkley and organ soloist Roger Sayer.

'Interstellar – Live' is produced by Cutting Edge Group Presents in partnership with City Light Concerts.

Interstellar © 2026 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved.















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