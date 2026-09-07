Photos: INTERSTELLAR LIVE to Bring Christopher Nolan Epic to The O2 London

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Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning sci-fi epic Interstellar will be presented live in concert on the big screen at The O2, London, on Sunday 23 May 2027, accompanied by a live performance of Hans Zimmer's Academy Award and BAFTA-nominated score.

Photo Credit: Suzy Red















For two performances only (matinee and evening), Interstellar Live will bring together the 65-piece Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, conductor Matt Dunkley, as well as Roger Sayer, the organist selected by Zimmer to perform the original Interstellar soundtrack, for an arena-scale presentation of the film and its score.

With Nolan's complete film unfolding on the big screen, Zimmer's score will be performed live in synchronisation by the 65-piece Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra. Sixteen violins, eight violas, eight cellos and four double basses will be joined by a full complement of woodwind and brass – including flutes, oboes, cor anglais, clarinets, bassoons, contrabassoon, horns, trombones and tuba – alongside harp, two pianos, two keyboards and a percussion section featuring bass marimba, large bass drum and timpani.

At the heart of the performance will be organist Roger Sayer, whose connection to Interstellar goes back to the creation of the original soundtrack. Sayer was selected by Zimmer to record the organ elements of the score, giving audiences at The O2 the opportunity to hear one of the musicians behind the original recording perform the music live.

The score itself has taken on a life far beyond the film, becoming one of the most recognisable and celebrated pieces of contemporary film music.

Interstellar was named one of the top ten movies of 2014 and received five Academy Award nominations including Best Visual Effects, Best Production Design, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing and Best Original Score.

With time on Earth coming to an end, a team of explorers undertakes the most important mission in human history: traveling beyond this galaxy to discover whether mankind has a future among the stars.

Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey stars as ex-pilot-turned-farmer Cooper, who must leave his family and a foundering Earth behind to lead an expedition traveling beyond this galaxy. The film also stars Anne Hathaway, Sir Michael Caine, Jessica Chastain and Casey Affleck.

The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra has performed major film scores live to picture in productions including Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar, The English Patient, Skyfall, Brassed Off!, Gladiator, How to Train Your Dragon, Back to the Future and Home Alone. That experience will now be brought to Interstellar at The O2.

The event arrives amid an extraordinary period for Christopher Nolan, following the global phenomenon of The Odyssey. More than a decade after its original release, Interstellar remains one of the films most closely associated with Nolan's uniquely ambitious approach to big-screen cinema.

Event Details

INTERSTELLAR LIVE

Sunday 23 May 2027

The O2, London

Matinee: Doors 12.30pm

Evening: Doors 18:00pm

Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra – 65 players

Conductor – Matt Dunkley

Organ Soloist – Roger Sayer

O2 Priority Pre-Sale: 10.00am BST, Wednesday 9 September 2026

Venue Pre-Sale: 10.00am BST, Thursday 10 September 2026

Public On Sale: 10.00am BST, Friday 11 September 2026

Tickets available via myticket.co.uk/artists/interstellar-live

'Interstellar – Live' is produced by Cutting Edge Group Presents in partnership with City Light Concerts.

Interstellar © 2026 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved.



Photo Credit: Suzy Red

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