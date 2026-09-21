Photos: Hana Mae Lee Makes Feature Directorial Debut With MAGICK MTN
The PITCH PERFECT actress wrote, directed, and produced the occult-themed film alongside Hal Satin.
Hana Mae Lee, known for her role in PITCH PERFECT, is making her feature directorial debut with MAGICK MTN., a rock 'n' roll fairytale-meets-horror film she wrote, directed, and produced alongside Hal Satin.
Following its world premiere at Fantastic Fest, the film will screen again in Austin tomorrow, Tuesday, September 22nd, ahead of its October 13th release.
MAGICK MTN. screens at Fantastic Fest on September 22 before officially releasing on October 13.
Lord Mmorke, a tepid and ghoulish narrator, walks us through 3 separate fables all intersecting in a realm beyond the tangible. Rituals and retellings about a Deathrock squatter jailed by a sadistic psychiatrist and the evils of regret, a pair of criminal plumbers plunging further towards Hell's grips and the beer-soaked leather of the Sunset Strip, and an architect's ambition built on the shaky bedrock of the Devil's promise. What begins as a tale ends in a spell cast upon unsuspecting characters and audiences alike.
Film Details
Distributor: Cleopatra Entertainment
Release Date: October 13th, 2026
Written, Directed, and Produced by: Hana Mae Lee, Hal Satin
Executive Producers: James Cullen Bressack, Brian Perera, Yvonne Perera
Co-Producers: Tim Yasui, Ashton Hirota, Ozmodeus Le Preem
Costumes by: Ashton Michael
Cast: Ashton Hirota, Monica Lamela, Jose Herrasti, Jae Lee, Miriam Ataya, Ron Reihel, Ben Price, Daniel Adkins, Ozmodeus Le Preem, Jane Dough
Soundtrack by: Eva O, Super Heroines, Rozz Williams, Voyeur, Resist and Exist, and Aleister Crowley
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...