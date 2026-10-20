Photos: HEXED Tickets Now on Sale on Fandango
Disney's film will arrive in theaters with special promotions including free tickets through FanClub and discounted RealD 3D and 4DX screenings.
Tickets are now on sale for Hexed on Fandango, with the film arriving in theaters on Wednesday, November 25. Moviegoers who join FanClub with their Hexed ticket purchase can get one free ticket instantly until December 6, 2026 (or until supplies last).
Buy a ticket to see Disney's Hexed in theaters between October 20 and November 29, 2026 for a chance to win a trip to Los Angeles, CA.
Fans looking for an enhanced theater experience can unlock an exclusive offer for Disney's Hexed and get $5 off a RealD 3D or 4DX ticket with code DISNEYSHEXED until December 6, 2026.
Moviegoers can also round up their movie ticket purchase to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America until December 31, 2026.
Tickets for Hexed can be booked on Fandango.
About Fandango
Fandango digital network provides unrivaled, instant access to all things movies and TV, enhancing fan enjoyment across the entire entertainment journey. The portfolio serves more than 50 million unique visitors per month and includes leading online movie ticketer, Fandango, which tickets for 31,000 U.S. movie screens; world-renowned entertainment review site, Rotten Tomatoes; and Fandango at Home, the on-demand streaming service offering the industry's best selection of 4K UHD titles and more than 250,000 new release and catalogue movies and next day TV shows.
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