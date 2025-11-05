Photos: First Look at THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME Season 2, Coming in 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV has revealed a first look and premiere date for the highly anticipated second season of “The Last Thing He Told Me,” starring and executive produced by Jennifer Garner, along with returning stars Angourie Rice, David Morse and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and new additions Judy Greer and Rita Wilson.

Based on the forthcoming sequel to Laura Dave’s acclaimed No. 1 New York Times bestselling novel and Reese’s Book Club pick, the eight-episode second season will debut globally on Friday, February 20, 2026 on Apple TV.

In season two of “The Last Thing He Told Me,” when Owen (Coster-Waldau) shows up after five years on the run, Hannah (Garner) and her stepdaughter Bailey (Rice) find themselves in a race to figure out how to reunite their family before the past catches up to them. The second season also welcomes new and returning cast Augusto Aguilera, Josh Hamilton, Nick Hargrove, Michael Galante, John Noble, Michael Hyatt and Luke Kirby.

Ahead of the hit drama’s second season premiere, audiences can dive deeper into the story with Dave's sequel "The First Time I Saw Him," available January 6, 2026.

“The Last Thing He Told Me” is produced by 20th Television and Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media. Created and adapted by Laura Dave, alongside Academy Award-winning co-creator Josh Singer, “The Last Thing He Told Me” was the first collaboration between the married Dave and Singer, who both serve as executive producers alongside Garner and Hello Sunshine’s Witherspoon and Neustadter. Emmy Award nominee Aaron Zelman joins season two as co-showrunner and executive producer with Singer. Daisy von Scherler Mayer and Merri D. Howard also serve as executive producers. The first season of “The Last Thing He Told Me" is now streaming on Apple TV.

First published in hardcover by Simon & Schuster in 2021, the novel “The Last Thing He Told Me” was a Reese’s Book Club pick, becoming an instant No. 1 New York Times bestseller and remaining on the list for more than 80 weeks, selling over 5 million copies worldwide. It was the winner of the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Thriller/Suspense of 2021, an Amazon Best Book of the Year in 2021, an Apple Best Book of the Year in 2021; and, in 2022, “The Last Thing He Told Me” was one of the most popular books checked out at libraries across America as well as the No. 1 most popular e-book. The book has been embraced in 39 countries around the globe, including the U.K., where it was a Richard and Judy Book Club pick.

Photo Credit: Apple