Photos: First Look at NBC's CHRISTMAS IN NASHVILLE Country Music Holiday Special

NBC has unveiled the first look at Christmas in Nashville, a star-studded music special featuring some of country’s biggest names and hosted by Grammy Award, CMA, and ACM Award-winning country music icon Trisha Yearwood. The special will air on Dec. 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and, following its NBC broadcast, will be available for streaming the next day on Peacock.

Immediately following NBC’s annual “Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” this hour-long after-party celebration will feature a variety of Christmas favorites and holiday classics, straight from Music City. Check out first-look photos from the special below.

The holiday event, which will take place in front of a live audience at Category 10 in Nashville, will feature performances from a lineup of artists, including Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers, Lauren Alaina, NE-YO, The War and Treaty and Trace Adkins. “Christmas in Nashville” is executive-produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Photo Credit: Catherine Powell/NBC