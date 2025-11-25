Photos: First Look at LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE Season 2

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The second and final season of the HBO Original drama series Like Water For Chocolate will debut Sunday, February 15 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) on HBO Latino in the U.S. and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Check out first-look images from the new season now.

In the final season of Like Water for Chocolate, Tita finds in Dr. Brown the promise of a different destiny. But Pedro’s return reignites a forbidden passion that defies rules and traditions. Against the backdrop of a Mexico marked by violence and social transformation, traumas, losses, and secrets push every character to confront their limits and decide how much they’re willing to risk for love and freedom. Amid the magic of the kitchen and the strength of their emotions, Tita and Pedro discover that some loves are meant to burn forever.

The series combines magical realism connected with traditional Mexican dishes and ancestral alchemy as a portrayal of Mexican culture, weaving love, family, and lore into a story that honors heritage and emotion.

The season two cast includes Irene Azuela, Azul Guaita, Ana Valeria Becerril, Andrea Chaparro, Andrés Baida, Francisco Angellini, Ángeles Cruz, Mauricio García Lozano, Ari Brickman, and Louis David Horné.

Like Water For Chocolate is an HBO Original series produced by Warner Bros. Discovery, Ventanarosa Productions and Banijay Americas’ Endemol Shine North America, and Endemol Shine Boomdog, with executive producers Salma Hayek Pinault, José Tamez, Siobhan Flynn, Sharon Levy, Lisa Fahrenholt, Flavio Morales, Alejandro Rincón, Clara Machado, and showrunner Jerry Rodríguez. Directed by Julián de Tavira, head writer Silvia Ortega Vettoretti, Cynthia Fernández Trejo, Jerry Rodríguez, and María Jaén as part of the writing team.

Photo Credit: HBO



Andrés Baida, Azul Guaita

Azul Guaita

Azul Guaita, Andrés Baida