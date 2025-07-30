Photos: First Look at Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson in DOWN CEMETERY ROAD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look at the new thriller series “Down Cemetery Road,” starring and executive produced by Emma Thompson, alongside Olivier Award winner Ruth Wilson. The eight-episode thriller will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Wednesday, October 29 followed by new episodes every Wednesday through December 10.

When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears in the aftermath, neighbor Sarah Tucker (Wilson) becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm (Thompson). Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead.

The cast also includes BAFTA Award winner Adeel Akhtar, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Emmy Award nominee Tom Goodman-Hill, BAFTA Award winner Darren Boyd, Tom Riley, SAG Award nominee Adam Godley, Sinead Matthews, Ken Nwosu, Fehinti Balogun, and Aiysha Hart.

In addition to their onscreen performances, several of the cast members are also stage actors. Wilson has won 2 Olivier Awards for her work on London stages, and has been nominated for 2 Tonys for Constellations and King Lear. Thompson appeared in the 2014 Lincoln Center production of Sweeney Todd as Mrs. Lovett, and in Beauty and the Beast and Matilda the Musical onscreen.

Last year, Akhtar was seen on the London stage in the Donmar Warehouse production of Chekov's The Cherry Orchard. Most recently, Stewart-Jarrett appeared in the National Theatre and Broadway transfer production of Angels in America as Belize. Godley has appeared in a plethora of Broadway shows, including in the 2011 revival of Anything Goes and, more recently, The Lehman Trilogy.

Produced by 60Forty Films, “Down Cemetery Road” is written by Morwenna Banks (“Slow Horses”) who also serves as executive producer alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, Thompson, and “Down Cemetery Road” author Mick Herron. Natalie Bailey (“Bay of Fires”) serves as lead director for the series.

Photos courtesy of Apple