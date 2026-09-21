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Photos: FOREVER, THIS RING to Premiere at TCL Chinese Theater

The psychological thriller directed by Chris Stokes marks the launch of the Turnstr+ streaming platform.

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Photos: FOREVER, THIS RING to Premiere at TCL Chinese Theater

FOREVER, THIS RING, a psychological thriller directed by Chris Stokes, will premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles on September 29 before its official streaming release on the Turnstr+ platform on October 2.

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The film follows Maveric Collins, a successful entrepreneur and playboy who has promised to never get married — until he meets the woman of his dreams and changes his mind. But when they get married, he finds out she's not who he thought she was.

The cast includes Taye Diggs, Loretta Devine and La'Myia Good, joined by Erica Mena, Marques Houston and Malik Whitfield.

About Turnstr+

The film's streaming release coincides with the official launch of the Turnstr+ platform, marking one of 20 projects under Chris Stokes' exclusive 20-picture deal. Stokes has worked previously with BET+ and Tubi, launching other breakout streaming platform original films. He previously founded and chaired Footage Films, with CEO Marques Houston and President Juanita Stokes.

Turnstr+ has inked deals with other directors such as Rhyan Lamarr, whose three-picture deal includes 'A Good Hand Wasted' with Terrence Howard, premiering in November.

TURNSTR+ is a free creator-first streaming platform, designed to be a direct challenge to streaming's current status quo. The platform combines original programming with real opportunities for undiscovered and established filmmakers, free from traditional gatekeeping that has defined the industry for years.

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