Photos: EAST OF EDEN Cast Attends Netflix Premiere in New York
Florence Pugh, Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, and Zoe Kazan walked the red carpet at The Plaza Hotel before screening the first two episodes.
Netflix brought EAST OF EDEN to New York City on Wednesday, September 30th, with a star-studded premiere. The cast and creatives hit the red carpet at The Plaza Hotel, then made their way to the Paris Theatre for a screening of the first two episodes.
Cast and creatives in attendance included Co-Showrunner/Writer/Executive Producer Zoe Kazan, Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer Jeb Stuart, and Executive Producer/Star Florence Pugh, joined by cast members Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Hoon Lee, Tracy Letts, Ciarán Hinds, Martha Plimpton, Joseph Zada, Joe Anders, and more. Additional attendees included Ethan Hawke, Carrie Coon, Paul Dano, Betty Gilpin, Zoe Lister Jones, Finn Cole, Grace Gummer and more. The screening was followed by a reception at the Faena Hotel to further celebrate the series.
On Tuesday, September 29, Netflix and Vanity Fair partnered to host a reception at San Vicente West Village, to celebrate Florence Pugh's Vanity Fair cover and the highly anticipated upcoming series, EAST OF EDEN.
Florence Pugh was joined by Mike Faist, Hoon Lee, Ciarán Hinds, Martha Plimpton, and Joe Anders alongside Co-Showrunner/Writer/Executive Producer Zoe Kazan, and Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer Jeb Stuart and Directors/Executive Producers Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre and Garth Davis. Joining the celebration was a star-studded mix of creatives and icons, including Gayle King, Antoni Porowski, Eliot Sumner, Paul Dano and more.
East of Eden debuts October 1 only on Netflix.
About East of Eden
Logline: This modern interpretation of Steinbeck's masterpiece will explore the multigenerational saga of the Trask family, focusing new attention on its indelible antihero, Cathy Ames.
Co-Showrunner/Writer/Executive Producer: Zoe Kazan
Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer: Jeb Stuart
Director (EP 1-4)/Executive Producer: Garth Davis
Director (EP 5-7)/Executive Producer: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre
Executive Producer: Antoine Douaihy, Zack Hayden, Steve Golin, David Levine, Jill Arthur
Co-Studios: FIFTH SEASON, Anonymous Content
Executive Producer/Star: Florence Pugh
Cast: Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Hoon Lee, Tracy Letts, Ciarán Hinds, Martha Plimpton, Joseph Zada, Joe Anders
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