Tom Cruise Marks 40 Years of 'Top Gun' With Rapid-Fire Answers and a Surprise

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Tom Cruise marked four decades since the release of Top Gun with a rapid-fire question segment and an unannounced surprise during his appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW. The conversation with host Jennifer Hudson mixed reflection on the film's lasting impact with lighter, quick-answer banter before the surprise moment closed out the segment.

Cruise's visit to the show has included several distinct moments beyond this latest appearance. He previously revived his Risky Business slide and dance for Hudson's spirit tunnel segment and shared a personal story about Princess Diana bringing a young Prince William to visit a Mission Impossible film set, offering a glimpse into his long history with that franchise.

During the same round of appearances, Cruise also discussed his role in the upcoming project Digger, describing the character as an outrageous departure from his usual work. That preview gave Hudson and her studio audience an early look at a part that stands apart from the action roles most associated with his career.

Cruise's time on the show also produced an impromptu musical moment, when he asked Hudson to sing on the spot, shifting the segment away from a standard interview format. That request gave Hudson an unplanned chance to showcase her voice in front of a live audience.

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