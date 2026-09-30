Florence Pugh, Mike Faist, Zoe Kazan Break Down EAST OF EDEN's Moral Complexity
Cast and showrunner talk bringing Steinbeck's multigenerational family saga to the screen.
Florence Pugh, Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist and Zoe Kazan sat down with THE VIEW to discuss their new limited series adaptation of John Steinbeck's EAST OF EDEN, giving the daytime panel a look at how the classic novel is being reimagined for the screen. The group used the appearance to talk through the complicated characters at the center of the story and what it took to bring them to life.
Pugh stars as Cathy Ames in the adaptation, a role she has previously described as one of the novel's most morally complex figures. In a separate appearance on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, Pugh discussed the demands of stepping into a character known for her moral complexity within Steinbeck's source material. Christopher Abbott, who plays a role in the same adaptation, has said he was already a fan of the novel before joining the project, a detail he shared during a visit to LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers.
Zoe Kazan, who joined the panel alongside the cast, serves as the project's writer, a detail confirmed in prior reporting on the series noting that Kazan asked cast member Joseph Zada to avoid watching the original film adaptation before he auditioned for his role as Cal Trask. That earlier account, detailed when Zada discussed his own preparation for the role, underscores Kazan's hands-on involvement in shaping how the new adaptation departs from earlier versions of the story.
The THE VIEW conversation gave the ensemble a chance to speak collectively about the project rather than promote it individually, with the four guests trading perspectives on how Steinbeck's multigenerational family saga translates into the new series format.
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