Debbie Matenopoulos Recalls Barbara Walters' Emotional Call About Her THE VIEW Exit

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Debbie Matenopoulos returned to THE VIEW's Behind The Table series to reflect on her time as a co-host during the show's very first season, when she was in her 20s sitting alongside veteran journalist Barbara Walters. Joined by Alyssa Farah Griffin and executive producer Brian Teta, Matenopoulos described the emotional moment Walters personally called to tell her that her contract would not be renewed, a memory she revisited as part of the segment's look back at her early years on the daytime panel.

Matenopoulos was part of THE VIEW's original co-hosting lineup, and much of the conversation centered on the lessons she took from working closely with Walters at such a young age. The discussion gave her room to talk candidly about the pressures of being the youngest voice at the table during the show's formative season, a period she has revisited in other recent appearances on the program.

The conversation also moved beyond nostalgia, with Matenopoulos, Griffin, and Teta weighing in on the growing use of AI in classrooms and discussing the latest developments in the Lindsay Clancy case, touching on the difficult questions that case continues to raise. Matenopoulos is also the author of the book 'Greekish.'

Matenopoulos has made several recent visits to THE VIEW's table to revisit her time as an original co-host, including a segment called The ReView, where she looked back on standout moments from her early run on the program.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 04 Hrs 25 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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