Debbie Matenopoulos Recalls Barbara Walters' Emotional Call About Her THE VIEW Exit
Alyssa Farah Griffin and Brian Teta join the conversation on early struggles at the table.
Debbie Matenopoulos returned to THE VIEW's Behind The Table series to reflect on her time as a co-host during the show's very first season, when she was in her 20s sitting alongside veteran journalist Barbara Walters. Joined by Alyssa Farah Griffin and executive producer Brian Teta, Matenopoulos described the emotional moment Walters personally called to tell her that her contract would not be renewed, a memory she revisited as part of the segment's look back at her early years on the daytime panel.
Matenopoulos was part of THE VIEW's original co-hosting lineup, and much of the conversation centered on the lessons she took from working closely with Walters at such a young age. The discussion gave her room to talk candidly about the pressures of being the youngest voice at the table during the show's formative season, a period she has revisited in other recent appearances on the program.
The conversation also moved beyond nostalgia, with Matenopoulos, Griffin, and Teta weighing in on the growing use of AI in classrooms and discussing the latest developments in the Lindsay Clancy case, touching on the difficult questions that case continues to raise. Matenopoulos is also the author of the book 'Greekish.'
Matenopoulos has made several recent visits to THE VIEW's table to revisit her time as an original co-host, including a segment called The ReView, where she looked back on standout moments from her early run on the program.
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