 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Debbie Matenopoulos Recalls Barbara Walters' Emotional Call About Her THE VIEW Exit

Alyssa Farah Griffin and Brian Teta join the conversation on early struggles at the table.

By:



Debbie Matenopoulos returned to THE VIEW's Behind The Table series to reflect on her time as a co-host during the show's very first season, when she was in her 20s sitting alongside veteran journalist Barbara Walters. Joined by Alyssa Farah Griffin and executive producer Brian Teta, Matenopoulos described the emotional moment Walters personally called to tell her that her contract would not be renewed, a memory she revisited as part of the segment's look back at her early years on the daytime panel.

Matenopoulos was part of THE VIEW's original co-hosting lineup, and much of the conversation centered on the lessons she took from working closely with Walters at such a young age. The discussion gave her room to talk candidly about the pressures of being the youngest voice at the table during the show's formative season, a period she has revisited in other recent appearances on the program.

The conversation also moved beyond nostalgia, with Matenopoulos, Griffin, and Teta weighing in on the growing use of AI in classrooms and discussing the latest developments in the Lindsay Clancy case, touching on the difficult questions that case continues to raise. Matenopoulos is also the author of the book 'Greekish.'

Matenopoulos has made several recent visits to THE VIEW's table to revisit her time as an original co-host, including a segment called The ReView, where she looked back on standout moments from her early run on the program.

Recent Articles
Debbie Matenopoulos Revisits Her Most Memorable Moments From THE VIEW's Original Table
Debbie Matenopoulos Revisits Her Most Memorable Moments From THE VIEW's Original Table
9/30/2026
Star Jones Revisits Her Iconic THE VIEW Table Moments
Star Jones Revisits Her Iconic THE VIEW Table Moments
9/23/2026
Star Jones Reveals Weight Loss ‘Saved My Life’ In Emotional THE VIEW Reunion With Joy Behar
Star Jones Reveals Weight Loss ‘Saved My Life’ In Emotional THE VIEW Reunion With Joy Behar
9/22/2026


Calling All Talented High School / College Students — Submissions Are Open!

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts