KILL. BURY. PRINT. to Premiere on Peacock
The documentary examines press intimidation and local corruption in Southeast Oklahoma through the McCurtain Gazette's investigation.
Peacock's new true-crime documentary, produced by MS NOW host Rachel Maddow, 'KILL. BURY. PRINT.,' premieres Sunday, Sept. 27, and spotlights the complex story behind local corruption and press intimidation in Southeast Oklahoma. The documentary will stream exclusively on Peacock.
When the McCurtain Gazette, a small family-run newspaper, begins reporting on alleged sex, drugs, and violence within the county sheriff's office, they find themselves the target of the sheriff's retaliation. Tensions escalate when the paper obtains a secret recording revealing the sheriff and local officials allegedly discussing having the family killed, turning a local investigation into international news.
'KILL. BURY. PRINT.' is produced by Joshua Rofe and Steven J. Berger for Number 19, in association with Rachel Maddow, Phil Griffin, and Jack Bohrer for Surprise Inside, Otis Pictures, and Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group. Ben Warhit and Colleen Hall are executive producers. Ben Klein serves as director and producer.
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