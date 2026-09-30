Debbie Matenopoulos Revisits Her Most Memorable Moments From THE VIEW's Original Table
The original co-host reflects on the early days of the daytime talk show's panel.
Debbie Matenopoulos returned to THE VIEW's table for a segment called The ReView, using the appearance to look back on her time as one of the show's original co-hosts. The conversation gave Matenopoulos a chance to revisit some of the moments that defined her early run on the ABC daytime program.
Matenopoulos was part of THE VIEW's founding panel, and her appearance in The ReView format allowed her to reflect on that period from the perspective of years removed from the table. The segment centered specifically on her recollections of that formative stretch of the show's history.
The appearance leaned into nostalgia, with Matenopoulos walking through specific moments from her tenure rather than discussing current projects. That focus gave viewers a look back at the show's early years through the eyes of one of its original hosts.
The segment follows a similar format used for other original co-hosts, including Star Jones's recent appearance in The ReView, in which she also revisited her years at the table.
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