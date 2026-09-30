 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Debbie Matenopoulos Revisits Her Most Memorable Moments From THE VIEW's Original Table

The original co-host reflects on the early days of the daytime talk show's panel.

By:



Debbie Matenopoulos returned to THE VIEW's table for a segment called The ReView, using the appearance to look back on her time as one of the show's original co-hosts. The conversation gave Matenopoulos a chance to revisit some of the moments that defined her early run on the ABC daytime program.

Matenopoulos was part of THE VIEW's founding panel, and her appearance in The ReView format allowed her to reflect on that period from the perspective of years removed from the table. The segment centered specifically on her recollections of that formative stretch of the show's history.

The appearance leaned into nostalgia, with Matenopoulos walking through specific moments from her tenure rather than discussing current projects. That focus gave viewers a look back at the show's early years through the eyes of one of its original hosts.

The segment follows a similar format used for other original co-hosts, including Star Jones's recent appearance in The ReView, in which she also revisited her years at the table.

Recent Articles
Star Jones Revisits Her Iconic THE VIEW Table Moments
Star Jones Revisits Her Iconic THE VIEW Table Moments
9/23/2026
Star Jones Reveals Weight Loss ‘Saved My Life’ In Emotional THE VIEW Reunion With Joy Behar
Star Jones Reveals Weight Loss ‘Saved My Life’ In Emotional THE VIEW Reunion With Joy Behar
9/22/2026
Ben Affleck Says His Kids Have No Interest In His Relationship Advice
Ben Affleck Says His Kids Have No Interest In His Relationship Advice
9/28/2026


Calling All Talented High School / College Students — Submissions Are Open for Next on Stage Season 7

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts