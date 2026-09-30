Jo Koy Opens Up on Robin Williams, the Jabbawockeez, and His New Stand-Up

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Jo Koy sat down for an extended interview on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, covering ground that ranged from his memories of Robin Williams to his connection with the dance crew the Jabbawockeez and the material behind his newest stand-up work. The conversation gave host Jennifer Hudson room to move beyond a quick promotional hit, letting Koy speak at length about influences that have shaped his comedy career.

The extended format allowed Koy to reflect on Robin Williams as a figure who left a mark on his own approach to comedy, while also touching on his ties to the Jabbawockeez, the dance group known for its intricate choreography and masked performances. Those threads gave the interview a personal dimension beyond the usual rundown of upcoming tour dates or specials.

Koy used much of the sit-down to discuss his new stand-up material, giving Hudson and the studio audience a preview of where his current act is headed. The mix of reflection on past influences and forward-looking material made the extended interview format a useful vehicle for Koy to cover more territory than a standard segment would allow.

The appearance leaned into Koy's ability to shift between reverent storytelling and comedic delivery within the same conversation, a balance that stood out across the full interview.

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