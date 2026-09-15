Photos: DARLENE LOVE: I KNOW WHERE I'VE BEEN World Premieres at TIFF
The film celebrates Love's decades-long fight for recognition with appearances by Taraji P. Henson, Marc Shaiman, and a special performance by the legendary vocalist.
I KNOW WHERE I'VE BEEN had its world premiere at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Ontario, on Monday, September 14th, as part of TIFF 2026. The event drew Darlene Love, Taraji P. Henson, Marc Shaiman, director Barry Avrich, and others.
Directed by Barry Avrich, the documentary celebrates the extraordinary life and career of music icon Darlene Love, tracing her journey from a church choir in Los Angeles to Phil Spector’s hit factory, where she helped create some of the most enduring songs of the 1960s. Told in Love’s own words and featuring interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Cher, Dionne Warwick, Andra Day, Steven Van Zandt, David Letterman, and Jimmy Fallon, the film explores her decades-long fight for recognition and her remarkable journey from the margins of the music industry to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The premiere also featured a special performance with Darlene Love after the screening, offering audiences a chance to experience the legendary voice at the heart of the film.
Photo Credit: George Pimentel
Darlene Love, Taraji P. Henson, & Barry Avrich
(L:R - Darlene Love, Barry Avrich)
(Taraji P. Henson) (Director Barry Avrich)
(L:R - Taraji P. Henson, Darlene Love, Barry Avrich, Marc Shaiman, Jamila Jordan-Theus, Markl Selby)
Photo Credit: George Pimentel
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