Darlene Love Turns 85 and Talks New Documentary on Her Six-Decade Career

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Grammy-winning singer Darlene Love joined TODAY to mark her 85th birthday and discuss a new documentary focused on her life and decades-long career in music. The conversation covered both the personal milestone and the film, which traces her journey through the music industry.

Love has spent six decades in music and earned recognition as one of the form's enduring voices. She is a Grammy winner and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, two distinctions cited during the TODAY appearance as anchors of a career that has spanned generations of popular music.

The documentary, which Love discussed during the interview, centers on her career arc and the experiences that shaped her as an artist. She spoke about reaching 85 as a moment of reflection, connecting the milestone to the broader story the film sets out to tell about her path through the industry.

Love's appearance on TODAY offered a rare extended look at the singer's perspective on her own legacy, with the documentary providing a new lens through which audiences can revisit a career that stretches back to the earliest years of rock and roll.

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