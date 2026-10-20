Photos: Celebrity Photos from Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood
The event drew appearances from actors, musicians, and entertainment figures enjoying the seasonal horror attractions.
Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights drew a string of celebrity visitors over the weekend of October 16 through October 18, 2026, as actors, musicians, and other entertainment figures turned out for the seasonal horror attractions.
On October 16, Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn brought their twin daughters, Charlie and Dolly, for a family fright night. Style icon Nicole Richie also attended, enjoying a night of spooky fun, while Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills teamed up with Goth House girls for scares.
Saturday, October 17 brought out singer Lizzo, along with Keke Palmer, and best friends Whitney Cummings and Miranda Cosgrove, who braved the scares together.
On October 18, Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Chandler Kinney of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin put their friendship to the test at the event.
Photo Credit: Universal Studios Hollywood
Photo Credit: Universal Studios Hollywood
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