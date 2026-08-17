STRANGE NEW WORLDS Clip: Number One, M'Benga, Uhura Plot Klingon Escape

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A new clip from STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS drops three Enterprise crew members into hostile territory, as Number One (Rebecca Romijn), M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), and Uhura (Celia R. Gooding) work out how to escape a planet under Klingon occupation. Paramount+ shared the scene from Season 4, Episode 4, titled 'A Case of Chiaroscuro,' setting the plotting inside a nightclub where those collaborating with the occupying force and those resisting it come into open conflict.

The scene puts the trio's survival instincts to the test as they navigate a room split between loyalties, forced to read the room and find allies without tipping their hand to Klingon sympathizers.

The episode's setup, with a nightclub serving as neutral ground turned battleground between collaborators and resistors, adds a layer of tension distinct from the ship-bound conflicts the series often favors, placing the crew members on unfamiliar and dangerous footing without the Enterprise's resources at hand.

The clip follows other recent Season 4 material from the series, including a previous scene in which Scotty and Ortegas raced to warn the crew of an incoming attack while still recovering from a resort planet's effects, part of the season's continued focus on crew members facing high-stakes situations under pressure.

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