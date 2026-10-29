Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Carrie Coon, John Cho, Billie Piper, Emmy Rossum Honored at SCAD Savannah Film Fest
The festival also presented panels on documentary filmmaking, producing, and costume design with speakers from The Hollywood Reporter, IndieWire, and Variety.
Day five of the 29th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival delivered another day of glamour and big-screen moments, with honors, panels and conversations that kept the festival buzzing.
Day 5 of the festival honored Emmy Rossum with the Outstanding Achievement in Television Award, Carrie Coon with the Luminary Award (Actress), Billie Piper with the Marquee Award, and John Cho with the Luminary Award (Actor).
The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg returned with the thirteenth annual Docs to Watch Directors Roundtable featuring the directors of a curated collection of documentary films, IndieWire's 'Behind Their Lens' panel highlighted a trailblazing group of producers, and Variety's Jazz Tangcay moderated the 'Below the Line: Costume Design Roundtable,' featuring acclaimed costume designers.
Now in its 29th year, the SCAD Savannah Film Festival (Oct. 24–31, 2026) is the largest university-run film festival in the U.S., celebrating professional and student filmmakers while spotlighting excellence across all facets of cinema. The 2026 lineup features 162 films, including gala and signature screenings, panel discussions, and special presentations with industry leaders.
The SCAD School of Film and Acting prepares students for careers in film, television, and live performance with resources that rival Hollywood studios and Broadway theaters, plus award-winning faculty and professionally run casting offices. At its heart is the new 16-acre SCAD Film Studios in Savannah, the largest university film studio complex in higher education, with soundstages, a 50-façade backlot, and an LED volume stage, complemented by SCAD Film Studios in Atlanta, a top production market.
Photo Credit: for below images: Getty Images for SCAD
SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Emmy Rossum attends the 29th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2026 in Savannah, Georgia.
SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Outstanding Achievement In Television Award recipient Emmy Rossum attends the TV Sidebar: Screening of "Furious" and Award Presentation during the 29th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2026 in Savannah, Georgia.
SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Carrie Coon attends the 29th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2026 in Savannah, Georgia.
SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Luminary Award recipient John Cho attends the Signature Screening of "Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother" and Award Presentation during the 29th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2026 in Savannah, Georgia.
SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Sarah Shachat, Carla Hacken, Alison Owen and Lauren Miller Rogen attend the Behind Their Lens: Producers Panel Presented By IndieWire's Future Of Filmmaking during the 29th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2026 in Savannah, Georgia.
Photo Credit: for below images: Getty Images for SCAD
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