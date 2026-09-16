Photos: Brian Regan, THE LEMONHEADS, ILUKA to Perform Upcoming Shows

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This press release consists entirely of email marketing chrome — tracking links, presale codes, and a bare list of ticket on-sale announcements with no quotes, narrative details, or substantive news copy beyond bare event/date/venue listings. However, per the instructions, tour/date schedules should be preserved when present. Extracting the usable factual content:

Brian Regan — College Street Music Hall — Sunday, February 28, 2027. Venue presale Thursday 9/17 10AM-10PM with code AMPLIFY. General on sale Friday 9/18 at 10AM.

The Wings Tour — Space Ballroom — Saturday, December 12, 2026. Venue presale Thursday 9/17 10AM-10PM with code AMPLIFY. General on sale Friday 9/18 at 10AM.

The Lemonheads: The Love Chant Tour — Space Ballroom — Saturday, February 6, 2027. Venue presale TODAY at 2PM until Thursday 9/17 at 10PM with code AMPLIFY. General on sale Friday 9/18 at 10AM.

Adelitas Way: Home School Valedictorian — Space Ballroom — Tuesday, February 16, 2027. Venue presale Thursday 9/17 10AM-10PM with code AMPLIFY. General on sale Friday 9/18 at 10AM.

Funksgiving! — The Warehouse at FTC — Wednesday, November 25, 2026. Promoter presale Thursday 9/17 10AM-10PM with code MANIC2026. General on sale Friday 9/18 at 10AM.

TalkPeck SoundSystem — The Warehouse at FTC — Saturday, November 28, 2026. Promoter presale Thursday 9/17 10AM-10PM with code MANIC2026. General on sale Friday 9/18 at 10AM.

Yacht Lobsters — The Warehouse at FTC — Friday, December 11, 2026. Promoter presale Thursday 9/17 10AM-10PM with code MANIC2026. General on sale Friday 9/18 at 10AM.

Christmas with Absolute Adele — StageOne at FTC — Friday, December 18, 2026. Promoter presale Thursday 9/17 10AM-10PM with code MANIC2026. General on sale Friday 9/18 at 10AM.

Gabe Dixon — StageOne at FTC — Saturday, February 6, 2027. Promoter presale Thursday 9/17 10AM-10PM with code MANIC2026. General on sale Friday 9/18 at 10AM.

The Bargain / American Elm — StageOne at FTC — Thursday, April 22, 2027. Promoter presale Thursday 9/17 10AM-10PM with code MANIC2026. General on sale Friday 9/18 at 10AM.



















Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 11 Hrs 04 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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