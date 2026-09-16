Photos: Brian Regan, THE LEMONHEADS, ILUKA to Perform Upcoming Shows
Comedian and bands set performances at venues including College Street Music Hall and Space Ballroom.
Upcoming Shows
Brian Regan — College Street Music Hall — Sunday, February 28, 2027. Venue presale Thursday 9/17 10AM-10PM with code AMPLIFY. General on sale Friday 9/18 at 10AM.
The Wings Tour — Space Ballroom — Saturday, December 12, 2026. Venue presale Thursday 9/17 10AM-10PM with code AMPLIFY. General on sale Friday 9/18 at 10AM.
The Lemonheads: The Love Chant Tour — Space Ballroom — Saturday, February 6, 2027. Venue presale TODAY at 2PM until Thursday 9/17 at 10PM with code AMPLIFY. General on sale Friday 9/18 at 10AM.
Adelitas Way: Home School Valedictorian — Space Ballroom — Tuesday, February 16, 2027. Venue presale Thursday 9/17 10AM-10PM with code AMPLIFY. General on sale Friday 9/18 at 10AM.
Funksgiving! — The Warehouse at FTC — Wednesday, November 25, 2026. Promoter presale Thursday 9/17 10AM-10PM with code MANIC2026. General on sale Friday 9/18 at 10AM.
TalkPeck SoundSystem — The Warehouse at FTC — Saturday, November 28, 2026. Promoter presale Thursday 9/17 10AM-10PM with code MANIC2026. General on sale Friday 9/18 at 10AM.
Yacht Lobsters — The Warehouse at FTC — Friday, December 11, 2026. Promoter presale Thursday 9/17 10AM-10PM with code MANIC2026. General on sale Friday 9/18 at 10AM.
Christmas with Absolute Adele — StageOne at FTC — Friday, December 18, 2026. Promoter presale Thursday 9/17 10AM-10PM with code MANIC2026. General on sale Friday 9/18 at 10AM.
Gabe Dixon — StageOne at FTC — Saturday, February 6, 2027. Promoter presale Thursday 9/17 10AM-10PM with code MANIC2026. General on sale Friday 9/18 at 10AM.
The Bargain / American Elm — StageOne at FTC — Thursday, April 22, 2027. Promoter presale Thursday 9/17 10AM-10PM with code MANIC2026. General on sale Friday 9/18 at 10AM.
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