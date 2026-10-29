Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS Book 1 Finale Celebrated at Paramount+ Tastemaker Dinner
The event featured voice cast Saheli Khan, Aishu Devan, and Major Curda alongside creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Ethan Spaulding.
Paramount+ celebrated the finale of AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS Book 1 with an intimate tastemaker dinner at Cobi's in Santa Monica, CA on Wednesday, October 28th.
Guests included executive producer and AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER co-creator Michael Dante DiMartino, executive producer Ethan Spaulding, co-executive producer Sehaj Sethi and voice cast Saheli Khan (Pavi), Aishu Devan (Nisha) and Major Curda (Jae). Janet Varney, the original voice of Korra, also attended.
The cast and producing crew, alongside tastemaker guests, enjoyed a seven-course menu curated to reflect the Indian and South Asian roots of the series, alongside conversation about the making of the show.
The final episodes of AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS Book 1 will be available to stream Friday, October 30 on Paramount+.
About Avatar: Seven Havens
Set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm, AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS follows Pavi, a young Earthbender who discovers she's the new Avatar after Korra, only to find that in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity's destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, Pavi and her long-lost twin Nisha must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization's last strongholds collapse.
The voice cast includes Saheli Khan (Pavi), Aishu Devan (Nisha) and Major Curda (Jae).
AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS is co-created and executive produced by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. Ethan Spaulding is executive producer and Sehaj Sethi is co-executive producer. The series is produced by Avatar Studios and Nickelodeon Animation Studios. Episodes 1-9 of AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS Book 1 are currently available to stream on Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
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