Photos: AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS Renewed for Books 3 and 4; AVATAR KURUK Series Announced
Co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko unveiled the news alongside cast and producers at the annual fan convention.
Avatar: The Last Airbender co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko revealed at New York Comic Con on October 9, 2026 that AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS has officially been renewed for Books 3 and Book 4 on Paramount+. They also announced a new Paramount+ original animated series, AVATAR KURUK: WAVE OF CHAOS, as the next installment in the franchise.
Konietzko and DiMartino were joined on the panel by fellow AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS executive producer Ethan Spaulding and co-executive producer Sehaj Sethi, along with the voices of Pavi, Nisha and Jae: Saheli Khan, Aishu Devan and Major Curda. Moderated by the original voice of Korra, Janet Varney, the panel gave fans exclusive insight into the making of the series, plus a special 'script to screen' clip.
SEVEN HAVENS Books 3 and 4 will continue the story of Avatar Pavi and her twin sister Nisha. The first three episodes of Book 1 premiered globally on Paramount+ on October 9, and will be followed by episodes 4-6 on Friday, October 16, episodes 7-9 on Friday, October 23, and episodes 10-13 on Friday, October 30. More details on Books 2, 3 and 4 will follow at a later date.
In AVATAR KURUK: WAVE OF CHAOS a rebellious teenage Avatar bucks thousands of years of tradition by choosing to learn the four elements through globetrotting adventures, staying one step ahead of his angry teacher, rowdy pirates, and chaotic spirits - all while helping the world in his own unique ways. Panel attendees were treated to an exclusive first look at Kuruk and his pet, Nikik. The series is produced by Avatar Studios and Nickelodeon Animation Studios with co-creator Bryan Konietzko serving as showrunner.
AVATAR LEGENDS: THE FIGHTING GAME also took center stage on the panel. Moderator Janet Varney unveiled special in-game AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS colorways for the full roster of playable characters and Sonam's temple stage, alongside a shoutout to the upcoming OS: NYC event.
Varney also teased incoming AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS episodes of the official companion podcast, AVATAR: BRAVING THE ELEMENTS, which she co-hosts with Dante Basco (the original voice of Zuko). After 3 new episodes this week, 2 episodes a week will accompany the AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS Paramount+ rollout, featuring exclusive creator and cast interviews and more. Fans can watch the podcast on the official Avatar Legends YouTube channel or listen here.
Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+
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