 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS Arrives on Paramount+ October 9

The animated series marks a new chapter in the Avatar Legends franchise on Paramount+.

By:



Paramount has released a promotional announcement confirming that AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS, the upcoming animated series set in the Avatar Legends universe, will premiere on Paramount+ on October 9. The teaser carries the tagline "New Legends Will Rise," signaling that the series will introduce a new generation of characters within the world established by the broader Avatar franchise.

The series was previously announced at Comic-Con International in San Diego, where Paramount+ revealed the premiere date and screened a teaser for the show. The Comic-Con panel featured cast members from AVATAR AANG: THE LAST AIRBENDER, including Eric Nam, Dave Bautista, Román Zaragoza, Jessica Matten, and Dionne Quan, alongside co-creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino and director Lauren Montgomery. The panel was moderated by Janet Varney, the original voice of Korra.

AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS will be available globally on Paramount+ beginning October 9, expanding a franchise that has drawn significant attention across the platform. The series joins a growing slate of original programming on the streaming service.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the Comic-Con announcement in detail, including the panel discussion and teaser reveal. More information is available in that earlier report on AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS.

More on Paramount
Recent Articles
Paget Brewster's Best Moments as Emily Prentiss Highlighted in CRIMINAL MINDS Compilation
Paget Brewster's Best Moments as Emily Prentiss Highlighted in CRIMINAL MINDS Compilation
7/21/2026
Don't Miss a TV News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $95
More Hot Shows Discounts