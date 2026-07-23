AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS Arrives on Paramount+ October 9

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Paramount has released a promotional announcement confirming that AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS, the upcoming animated series set in the Avatar Legends universe, will premiere on Paramount+ on October 9. The teaser carries the tagline "New Legends Will Rise," signaling that the series will introduce a new generation of characters within the world established by the broader Avatar franchise.

The series was previously announced at Comic-Con International in San Diego, where Paramount+ revealed the premiere date and screened a teaser for the show. The Comic-Con panel featured cast members from AVATAR AANG: THE LAST AIRBENDER, including Eric Nam, Dave Bautista, Román Zaragoza, Jessica Matten, and Dionne Quan, alongside co-creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino and director Lauren Montgomery. The panel was moderated by Janet Varney, the original voice of Korra.

AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS will be available globally on Paramount+ beginning October 9, expanding a franchise that has drawn significant attention across the platform. The series joins a growing slate of original programming on the streaming service.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the Comic-Con announcement in detail, including the panel discussion and teaser reveal. More information is available in that earlier report on AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS.

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