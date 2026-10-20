Photos: AMAN Wins Best Short Film at BFI London Film Festival

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Aman, written and directed by Rahul Roye, has won Best Short Film at the 70th BFI London Film Festival, adding a major international accolade to the film's journey following its world premiere in the Short Cuts competition at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2026.

The award recognises the film's accomplished filmmaking, nuanced characterisation and assured storytelling. The jury praised its painterly cinematography, expansive narrative and thoughtful approach to the complexities at the heart of the story.

The Jury, comprising Helen Simmons, Leo Reich and Jack Casey, said: 'We were deeply impressed by Aman's accomplished filmmaking, tackling knotty themes through authentic and nuanced characters we felt compelled to follow. We were struck by the film's painterly cinematography, and expansive and assured storytelling, which guided us through the world with care. Aman's finely drawn narrative is made all the more engrossing by the film's refusal to provide easy answers to the complexities it presents us with.'

For director Rahul Roye, the recognition carries significance beyond the film itself, arriving at a time when trans communities across the world continue to face discrimination, political hostility and challenges to their rights and visibility.

Speaking about the win, Roye said: 'Winning Best Short Film at the 70th BFI London Film Festival feels overwhelming in the best possible way. At a time when trans lives are being politically erased, legislated against, and pushed to the margins all across the globe, this win feels particularly meaningful and important.'

Producer Neeraj Churi says, 'We are absolutely delighted that AMAN has won the Best Short Film Award at the BFI London Film Festival. This is a deeply moving and courageous film that challenges our understanding of identity, masculinity and parenthood, while telling a profoundly human story.

What makes this recognition particularly special is that the jury has celebrated not just the story, but the sensitivity, nuance and cinematic vision with which Rahul Roye has brought it to life.

Having premiered at TIFF and now receiving this honour at BFI London, AMAN continues to demonstrate the power of authentic queer and trans storytelling to connect with audiences across borders.'

Aman follows a trans man who discovers he is pregnant on the eve of his gender-affirming surgery, setting off a profound reckoning with identity, masculinity, fatherhood and his relationship with his own body. Starring Kabir Maan and Sirat Taneja, the film centres trans characters in a deeply personal story that challenges conventional understandings of gender and parenthood.

A UK–US–India–France co-production, Aman brings together an international team of filmmakers committed to telling stories that expand representation and challenge established narratives. The film is produced by Elle León Nostas, Apoorva Bakshi, Neeraj Churi, Tushar Tyagi and Abid Aziz Merchant, with Dominique Welinski, Nikkhil Advani and Stephen Harmaty serving as executive producers.

Following its world premiere at TIFF and its recognition at the BFI London Film Festival, the win marks a significant milestone for the film and its team.

About the Director

Rahul Roye is a self-taught Indian filmmaker, screenwriter and producer whose work explores gender politics, queer identity and feminism through emotionally resonant storytelling. His previous short films, Man & Wife and A Lullaby for Yellow Roses, have received international recognition, including awards and nominations at festivals around the world.

Roye's filmmaking is informed by a personal engagement with questions of gender and identity. As a non-binary artist, he brings a distinct queer perspective to his work, creating narratives that question social binaries and make space for experiences often overlooked in mainstream cinema.

With Aman, Roye explores the intersections of trans identity, pregnancy, masculinity and fatherhood. The film reflects his commitment to authentic representation, with trans characters portrayed by trans actors.

About AMAN

Aman is a short film written and directed by Rahul Roye, with Elle León Nostas as co-writer. It stars Kabir Maan and Sirat Taneja, with cinematography by Tamás A. Méder and editing by Anandi Athaley.

The film is produced by Elle León Nostas, Apoorva Bakshi, Neeraj Churi, Tushar Tyagi and Abid Aziz Merchant. Executive producers are Dominique Welinski, Nikkhil Advani and Stephen Harmaty.

The international co-production brings together Lotus Visual Productions (UK), Aymara Films (US), Awedacious Originals (India) and DW Productions (France). International sales are handled by Parallax Films.

















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