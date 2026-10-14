Photos: 2027 Sundance Film Festival Passes to Go on Sale

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Passes and ticket packages for the 2027 Sundance Film Festival go on sale Thursday, October 15, beginning at 9 a.m. PT/10 a.m. MT/noon ET at festival.sundance.org/tickets. The festival's debut in Boulder, Colorado, is less than four months away. Audiences can select from a variety of passes and ticket packages for in-person screenings or online viewing, with online viewing available within the United States and U.S. territories.

The 2027 Sundance Film Festival program announcement and schedule will be available in early/mid-December 2026, and film screening selection for ticket packageholders begins January 7, 2027. Single Film Tickets will go on sale January 8, 2027 (the donor pre-sale will begin on January 6, and the Member pre-sale will begin on January 7).

2027 Sundance Film Festival Details

January 21–31, 2027

For the 2027 Sundance Film Festival, the four central competition categories — U.S. Dramatic, World Cinema Dramatic, U.S. Documentary, and World Cinema Documentary — are expanding to 12 films each. Other sections, including Premieres, NEXT, Midnight, Family Matinee, and the Offscreen (formerly Beyond Film) programming slate, will also expand.

In Person: The program will take place in person in Boulder, Colorado, from January 21–31, with full days of premieres starting Thursday, January 21, through Tuesday, January 26.

Online: Online screenings of the films in the festival's five competition sections (including NEXT) will run from Thursday, January 28–Sunday, January 31. Films invited to other sections can also elect to participate in the exclusive online Festival program.

2027 Sundance Film Festival Passes and Ticket Packages Details

WHEN: On sale Thursday, October 15, beginning at 9 a.m. PT/10 a.m. MT/noon ET at festival.sundance.org/tickets.

The following 2027 Sundance Film Festival popular in-person ticket packages and passes will be on sale, as well as new offerings, such as the Encore Ticket Package and the Matinee Ticket Package.

In-Person Passes and Ticket Packages

Full Festival Ticket Package — One of the most popular ways to enjoy the Festival. Enjoy 10 in-person screenings and early access to film screening selection (before Single Film Tickets go on sale). Catch screenings throughout the entire Festival, including premiere and award-winner screenings, select screenings with live introductions and Q&As by filmmakers, short films, and episodic programs with this package. Price: $925 (all-in price, inclusive of fees). Dates Valid: January 21–31

Second Half Express Pass — Enjoy unlimited screenings during the final five days of the Festival (January 27–31, 2027), attend select screenings with live introductions and Q&As by filmmakers, and be the first to enter each theater using the priority access line. Price: $4,500 (all-in price, inclusive of fees). Dates Valid: January 27–31

Encore Ticket Package (NEW) — A new offering this year, enjoy 10 in-person encore screenings and early access to film screening selection (before Single Film Tickets go on sale). Catch encore screenings of award-winning films, select screenings with live introductions and Q&As by filmmakers, short films, and episodic programs with this package. This package does not include access to the first screening of any film. Price: $675 (all-in price, inclusive of fees). Dates Valid: January 22–31

Second Half Ticket Package — Enjoy 10 in-person screenings throughout the final five days of the Festival and early access to film screening selection (before Single Film Tickets go on sale). Enjoy screenings of award-winning films, featuring select screenings with live introductions and Q&As by filmmakers, short films, and episodic programs with this package. Price: $450 (all-in price, inclusive of fees). Dates Valid: January 27–31

Matinee Ticket Package (NEW) — With this new, attractively priced package, enjoy access to 10 in-person screenings with a start time prior to 5 p.m. from January 25–29 and early access to film screening selection (before Single Film Tickets go on sale). Catch select screenings with live introductions and Q&As by filmmakers, short films, and episodic programs with this package. Price: $350 (all-in price, inclusive of fees). Dates Valid: January 25–29

Ignite Ticket Package presented by Adobe — An exclusive, discounted offer for attendees aged 18–25 and enrolled students of all ages, the Ignite Ticket Package presented by Adobe includes an invitation to exclusive Ignite events, 10 tickets to in-person screenings January 24–31, including select screenings with live introductions and Q&As by filmmakers, and five tickets to online Festival screenings. Enjoy early access to film screening selection before Single Film Tickets go on sale. Price: $275 (all-in price, inclusive of fees). Dates Valid: January 24–31

Online Festival Passes and Packages

Online streaming is only available within the United States and U.S. territories.

Online Festival Pass — Enjoy a curated collection of Festival films and episodic programs from the comfort of your home with unlimited access to the online program. Watch feature films, short films, and award-winner screenings during the online Festival (Thursday, January 28–Sunday, January 31, 2027). Price: $825 (all-in price, inclusive of fees). Dates Valid: January 28–31

Online Festival Ticket Package — A 10-ticket package to enjoy Festival films and episodic programs from the comfort of your home with convenient on-demand access. Watch feature films, short films, episodics, and award-winner screenings during the online Festival (January 28–31, 2027). Price: $350 (all-in price, inclusive of fees). Dates Valid: January 28–31

Online Festival Bundle — Discover your next favorite Festival film with one ticket to a feature film, episodic program, or award-winner screening of your choice, and get unlimited online access to a curated collection of Festival short films with the Online Festival Bundle. Enjoy convenient, on-demand access from the comfort of your home during the online Festival (January 28–31, 2027). Plus, get early access to film screening selection to fulfill your Single Film Ticket beginning Thursday, January 7, 2027, at 2 p.m. MT. Price: $60 (all-in price, inclusive of fees). Dates Valid: January 28–31

Online Festival Short Films Pass — Get unlimited online access to a curated collection of Festival short films with the Online Festival Short Films Pass. Enjoy convenient, on-demand access that enables viewers to watch whenever and wherever during the online Festival (January 28–31, 2027). Price: $45 (all-in price, inclusive of fees). Dates Valid: January 28–31

For all information about the 2027 Sundance Film Festival, visit festival.sundance.org.

Sundance Film Festival

The Sundance Film Festival, a program of the nonprofit Sundance Institute, is a gathering of original storytellers and audiences seeking new voices and fresh perspectives. Since 1985, hundreds of films launched at the Festival have gone on to gain critical acclaim and reach new audiences worldwide. The Festival has introduced films and episodic works including Kiss of the Spider Woman, Prime Minister, Pee-wee as Himself, Dìdi (弟弟), A Real Pain, Daughters, Thelma, Will & Harper, Past Lives, 20 Days in Mariupol, The Eternal Memory, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, A Thousand and One, Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, Rye Lane, Navalny, Fire of Love, Flee, CODA, Passing, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Minari, Clemency, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Zola, O.J.: Made in America, On the Record, Boys State, The Farewell, Honeyland, One Child Nation, The Souvenir, The Infiltrators, Sorry to Bother You, Top of the Lake, Won't You Be My Neighbor?, Hereditary, Call Me by Your Name, Get Out, The Big Sick, Mudbound, Fruitvale Station, Whiplash, Brooklyn, Precious, The Cove, Little Miss Sunshine, An Inconvenient Truth, Napoleon Dynamite, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Reservoir Dogs, and sex, lies, and videotape. The program consists of fiction and nonfiction features and short films, series and episodic content, innovative storytelling, as well as conversations and other events. The 2027 Sundance Film Festival will make its Boulder, Colorado, debut on January 21–31, 2027. More information is available at festival.sundance.org.

The Festival is a program of the nonprofit Sundance Institute. To date 2027 Sundance Film Festival sponsors include: Presenting Sponsors – Acura, Adobe, United Airlines, Capital One; Leadership Sponsors – Audible, Merrell, Omnicom; Sustaining Sponsors – Boulder Community Health, Canon U.S.A., Inc., IMDbPro, Planar, Rabbit Hole Bourbon & Whiskey, Sundance Now; Media Sponsors – Los Angeles Times, The Ankler. The support of these organizations helps offset the Festival's costs and sustain the Institute's year round programs for independent artists.

As a champion and curator of independent stories, the nonprofit Sundance Institute provides and preserves the space for artists across storytelling media to create and thrive. Founded in 1981 by Robert Redford, the Institute's signature labs, granting, and mentorship programs, dedicated to developing new work, take place throughout the year in the U.S. and internationally. Sundance Collab, a digital community platform, brings a global cohort of working artists together to learn from Sundance Institute advisors and connect with each other in a creative space, developing and sharing works in progress. The Sundance Film Festival and other public programs connect audiences and artists to ignite new ideas, discover original voices, and build a community dedicated to independent storytelling.

Through the Sundance Institute artist programs, the Institute has supported such projects as Beasts of the Southern Wild, The Big Sick, Bottle Rocket, Boys Don't Cry, Boys State, Call Me by Your Name, Clemency, CODA, Dìdi (弟弟), Drunktown's Finest, The Farewell, Fire of Love, Flee, Fruitvale Station, Half Nelson, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Hereditary, The Infiltrators, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Little Woods, Love & Basketball, Me and You and Everyone We Know, Mudbound, Nanny, One Child Nation, Pariah, Raising Victor Vargas, RBG, Requiem for a Dream, Reservoir Dogs, Sin Nombre, Sorry to Bother You, Strong Island, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Swiss Army Man, A Thousand and One, Top of the Lake, Won't You Be My Neighbor?, and Zola. Through year-round artist programs, the Institute also nurtured the early careers of such artists as Paul Thomas Anderson, Gregg Araki, Darren Aronofsky, Lisa Cholodenko, Nia DaCosta, Ryan Coogler, The Daniels, Robert Eggers, Rick Famuyiwa, David Gordon Green, Sterlin Harjo, Marielle Heller, Miranda July, Nikyatu Jusu, James Mangold, John Cameron Mitchell, Kimberly Peirce, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Boots Riley, A.V. Rockwell, Ira Sachs, Walter Salles, Quentin Tarantino, Erica Tremblay, Taika Waititi, Lulu Wang, and Chloé Zhao.











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