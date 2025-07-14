Photo: HARRY POTTER Series Begins Production; First-Look at Dominic McLaughlin

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following several casting announcements, the HBO Original Harry Potter television series has officially begun production at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, UK. The series, an adaptation of the seven-volume book series, will debut in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max, where it’s available. Take a look below at a first-look photo of Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter.

In addition to the announcement, HBO has also revealed several new cast members to the series, including Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley and British stage performers Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander. Brealey has appeared in numerous productions in UK theaters, most recently Marianne Elliot's Husbands & Sons at the National Theatre. Lesser's credits include several shows with the Royal Shakespeare Company, most recently Hamlet, which played earlier this year.

The Harry Potter series will be led by Dominic McLaughlin in the role of Harry Potter, Matilda alum Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Other Harry Potter cast members include Tony Award and Olivier winner John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Tony Award-winner Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, BAFTA nominee Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and BIFA nominee Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid as series regulars. Recurring cast includes Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell and five-time BAFTA winner Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch. Bertie Carvel, Tony and Olivier Award-winning performer of the stage and screen, has been tapped to play the role of Cornelius Fudge.

Stage and screen performer Katherine Parkinson, who received an Olivier Award nomination for her performance in London's Home, I'm Darling, has been tapped to play Molly Weasley in the series.

The Malfoy family will be led by Lox Pratt as Draco and Johnny Flynn as Lucius. Flynn played Richard Burton in the London production of Jack Thorne's play The Motive and the Cue in 2023 and has appeared in several other stage productions in the UK, along with his screen roles. Newcomers Leo Earley, Alessia Leoni, and Sienna Moosah will play the roles of Hogwarts students Seamus Finnigan, Parvati Patil, and Lavender Brown, respectively.

The Dursleys, with whom Harry lives as a child, will be played by Bel Powley (Petunia) and Daniel Rigby (Vernon). Both have appeared on London and West End stages, with Rigby most recently playing the role of Mr Stringer in the Royal National Theatre production of Dave Malloy's musical adaptation of The Witches. Powley was seen on Broadway in the productions of Arcadia and Lobby Hero.

The series is said to be a faithful adaptation of the seven-book Harry Potter series, with each season bringing Harry Potter's adventures to new and existing audiences. The upcoming series is written and executive-produced by Gardiner. Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Department heads include Adriano Goldman (Director of Photography), Cate Hall (Hair and Makeup Designer), Paul Herbert (Stunt Coordinator), Mark Holt (SFX Supervisor), Mara LePere-Schloop (Production Designer), Naomi Moore (Set Decorator), John Nolan (Creature Effects Design Supervisor), Alexis Wajsbrot (VFX Supervisor), Dom Sidoli (VFX Producer), and previously announced Holly Waddington (Costume Designer).

Image Credit: Aidan Monaghan/HBO