Photo: GOOSEBUMPS: THE VANISHING Sets Premiere Date

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, the subtitle and premiere date for the Disney Branded Television series “Goosebumps: The Vanishing” has been announced in celebration of R.L. Stine’s birthday.

The new season of the thrilling anthology series is set to premiere all eight episodes on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, across Disney+ and Hulu.

The key art was also revealed, featuring a first look at Emmy® Award nominee David Schwimmer as Anthony Brewer, a former botany professor who has immersed himself in science and mystery.

Published by Scholastic, “Goosebumps” is one of the bestselling book series of all time. The new season draws on elements from some of the most popular books, including “Stay Out of the Basement, “The Haunted Car,” “Monster Blood,” “The Girl Who Cried Monster,” “The Ghost Next Door,” “Welcome to Camp Nightmare” and more.

“Goosebumps: The Vanishing” begins when twins Cece and Devin Brewer are sent to spend a summer in Gravesend, Brooklyn, with their divorced dad. A threat is stirring, and they quickly realize that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, Cece, Devin and their friends — Alex, CJ and Frankie — find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.

In addition to Schwimmer, the series stars Ana Ortiz as Jen, Jayden Bartels as Cece, Sam McCarthy as Devin, Elijah M. Cooper as CJ, Galilea La Salvia as Frankie, Francesca Noel as Alex, and Stony Blyden as Trey.

Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman developed “Goosebumps: The Vanishing,” along with showrunner Hilary Winston. All three serve as executive producers alongside Neal H. Moritz, Scholastic Entertainment’s Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman, Pavun Shetty, Conor Welch, Erin O’Malley, Karl Frankenfield and James Eagan. Take a look at the new teaser art below.

