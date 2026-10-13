Tony Hawk Recounts Missed Fan Encounter at the Airport

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A missed connection at the airport became the centerpiece of Tony Hawk's conversation with Craig Melvin on the latest episode of Melvin's "Glass Half Full" podcast. The skateboarder recounted the story of a fan encounter that did not go as planned, offering details of the exchange during his sit-down with the TODAY host.

Hawk, known for his career in skateboarding, joined Melvin as the latest guest on the podcast, which features the TODAY anchor in conversation with notable figures. The episode centers on Hawk's recollection of the airport mishap, which he described in detail during the taping.

The appearance adds to the series of guest conversations Melvin has conducted for "Glass Half Full," with Hawk's episode focusing primarily on the lighter, personal anecdote rather than broader career retrospection. No additional details about Hawk's current or upcoming projects were discussed in the portion of the conversation made available.

The episode is part of TODAY's ongoing podcast and video coverage, which also includes news, lifestyle, and entertainment interviews from the show's broader programming slate.

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