Peter Gabriel Performs 'Here Comes the Flood' in New SILO Sound Check Scene

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Apple TV posted a scene from SILO built around a musical performance from Peter Gabriel, who appears performing 'Here Comes the Flood.' The streamer describes it as a big day for the Silo project, adding that the only thing that could make it bigger is Gabriel's performance. The clip centers the song as its emotional core, letting the performance carry the scene rather than dialogue.

SILO stars and is executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson, with the series created by Emmy Award winner Graham Yost. The show also features Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash and Alexandria Riley. The series follows Ferguson's character Juliette as she uncovers the truth behind the underground society introduced in Season 1 before venturing beyond its walls in Season 2, traveling outside her own silo to explore the origins of the society and the forces controlling it.

Season 3 of SILO is now streaming on Apple TV, continuing the story of the underground silos, with trust collapsing and new survivors emerging as Juliette races to uncover the truth before her community descends into chaos.

Apple TV has continued releasing scenes from the series' ongoing episodes, including a Season 3 Episode 9 ending scene showing Helen touring Silo 18 while Daniel listens in on Senator Thurman rehearsing a speech.

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