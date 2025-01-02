Peacock Releases First 7 Minutes of THE TRAITORS Season 3

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Traitors, hosted by Alan Cumming, will return January 9 at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Peacock with a three-episode premiere event.

To celebrate the new year, Peacock is gifting faithful fans of The Traitors with the first 7 minutes of season 3’s first episode, which is now available to stream exclusively on Peacock

The Traitors, hosted by Emmy® Award winner Alan Cumming, will return January 9 at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Peacock with a three-episode premiere event. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the finale and reunion set for March 6.  

Peacock recently announced The Traitors Experience, an immersive, competitive game play experience pop-up in Los Angeles. The experience, produced by JFI Productions, will transport attendees into the series’ Scottish castle interior, where fans will experience their own version of the show’s nail-biting competition as they complete a sequence of games and puzzles to determine THE TRAITORS among their group. Ticket reservations are available for the general public HERE

Last season (Season 2), The Traitors became the #1 unscripted series in the U.S. across all streaming platforms during launch week, according to Nielsen. The Traitors also received four Primetime Emmy® Award nominations, winning Outstanding Reality Competition Program and Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program for host Alan Cumming. Season 1 of The Traitors took home the Emmy® Award for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program. 

NBC will air the first two episodes of The Traitors Season 3 on January 20 at 8pm ET/PT and 9:30pm ET/PT. The first and second seasons of The Traitors are also available to binge on Peacock.

Photo Credit: Euan Cherry



