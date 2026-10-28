Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Parker Posey on Her Mom's Message for Joe Gorga on Set
The actress also pitched an idea for a television show centered on dogs playing poker.
Parker Posey discussed meeting Joe Gorga from The Real Housewives of New Jersey while filming The Mob during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. Posey told host Jimmy Fallon that her mother had a specific message for Gorga while the production was underway, giving Fallon's audience a detailed account of the encounter on set.
During the sit-down, Posey also pitched an idea for a television show built around dogs playing poker, outlining the concept for Fallon as part of the wide-ranging conversation.
Posey additionally spoke about filming intense phone scenes for the film Wild Horse Nine, giving viewers specifics on what went into shooting those sequences for the project.
The conversation moved between the on-set story involving Gorga, the dog poker pitch, and the account of the Wild Horse Nine shoot, offering Fallon's audience a mix of behind-the-scenes detail across Posey's current and recent work.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode