Parker Posey on Her Mom's Message for Joe Gorga on Set

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Parker Posey discussed meeting Joe Gorga from The Real Housewives of New Jersey while filming The Mob during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. Posey told host Jimmy Fallon that her mother had a specific message for Gorga while the production was underway, giving Fallon's audience a detailed account of the encounter on set.

During the sit-down, Posey also pitched an idea for a television show built around dogs playing poker, outlining the concept for Fallon as part of the wide-ranging conversation.

Posey additionally spoke about filming intense phone scenes for the film Wild Horse Nine, giving viewers specifics on what went into shooting those sequences for the project.

The conversation moved between the on-set story involving Gorga, the dog poker pitch, and the account of the Wild Horse Nine shoot, offering Fallon's audience a mix of behind-the-scenes detail across Posey's current and recent work.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 16 Hrs 31 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone