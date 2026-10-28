Nicholas Galitzine on His Non-Musical Spring Awakening Role

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Nicholas Galitzine discussed appearing in a non-musical production of Spring Awakening during a stop on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The actor spoke with host Jimmy Fallon about the stage production as part of a wide-ranging conversation that also touched on an Arsenal and Knicks jersey swap he did with Ben Stiller.

Galitzine told Fallon about the stunt work involved in filming The Mosquito Bowl, describing scenes that required him to work with fire on set. He also recounted backing out of an attempt to whittle a chess piece as a gift for Stiller, giving Fallon's audience a specific account of why he abandoned the project.

The conversation mixed those personal anecdotes with details on his recent stage work, giving viewers insight into his turn in Spring Awakening performed without its original score. Galitzine walked through the jersey swap with Stiller as a lighter moment in the sit-down.

The appearance covered a range of Galitzine's recent activities, from the theater stage to the stunt work demanded by his film projects, offering Fallon's audience several distinct stories from the actor's current slate of work.

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