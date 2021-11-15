Paramount+ to Premiere MTV Documentary Films' Award-Winning Slate

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, TODAY announced it will exclusively premiere MTV Documentary Films' award-winning slate including two feature-length documentaries, four documentary shorts and one animated short. The films are Executive Produced by Sheila Nevins.

During two consecutive weeks in November, features "Sabaya" (Winner of the 2021 World Cinema Documentary Best Directing Award, Sundance Film Festival) and "Ascension" (Winner of the 2021 Best Documentary Feature, Tribeca Film Festival) will premiere exclusively on the service today, Monday, Nov. 15 at 10 A.M. PT, while shorts "Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker" (Winner of the 2021 Best Documentary Short, Tribeca Film Festival), "Lynching Postcards: 'Token of a Great Day,'" "R.I.P. T-Shirts" (Winner of 2021 Audience Award for Best Short Film, Berkshire International Film Festival), "Bree Wayy: Promise Witness Remembrance," and "The Musician" (Winner of 2021 Best Animated Short, Tribeca Film Festival) will premiere Monday, Nov. 22 at 10 A.M. PT.

"MTV Documentary Films further opens up the competitive documentary gate with seven noteworthy projects spanning features, shorts and animation that will have even greater visibility via Paramount+. Each of these titles has been carefully curated or originally produced and they all represent the upcoming excellence of our underdog documentary division," said Sheila Nevins, Executive Producer, MTV Documentary Films.

"Paramount+ features an extensive variety of documentaries and docuseries, and we are thrilled to have such a highly prestigious and curated slate from Shelia Nevins, Nina L. Diaz and Liza Burnett Fefferman of MTV Documentary Films," said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming. "The addition of these award-winning features and shorts on the service further expands our offering of incredible documentary storytelling and we look forward to introducing our subscribers to these fantastic films."

One of the most acclaimed documentaries of 2021, "Ascension'' is an exploration of the pursuit of wealth and the paradox of progress in modern China, it examines what living the so-called "Chinese Dream" looks like today. The film was recently nominated for 5 Cinema Eye Awards including Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Feature Filmmaking, a Gotham Award for Best Documentary, 6 Critics Choice Documentary Awards including Best Documentary, and is on the IDA short-list for Best Documentary.

"Sabaya" is the winner of the Directing Award at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, a brave, riveting film that takes us inside the most dangerous refugee camps in the Middle East, Al-Hol, in Syria. With just a mobile phone and a gun, Mahmud, Ziyad and their group risk their lives trying to save Yazidi women and girls being held there by ISIS as sabaya (sex slaves).

These features and shorts join Paramount+'s growing slate of original docuseries and documentaries available on the service including FOR HEAVEN'S SAKE, CONSOLE WARS, 76 DAYS, FROM CRADLE TO STAGE, 60 MINUTES+, THAT ANIMAL RESCUE SHOW, DREAM TEAM, BEHIND THE MUSIC, and TEXAS 6. In addition to its original docuseries, Paramount+ also provides a vast library of award-winning documentaries and docuseries including "Cher & the Loneliest Elephant," "Finding Justice," "Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity," "The Last Cowboy," "An Inconvenient Truth," "Bhutto," "True Life," "Break the Maya Code," and more.